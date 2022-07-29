Anuel AA Postpones U.S. Tour to ‘Recharge My Batteries’

Anuel AA has postponed his upcoming Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren U.S. tour, which was scheduled to begin in late August in Texas.

In a statement issued by the Puerto Rican artist on Friday (July 29), he explained that the decision was made with the intention of focusing on his personal life. “As all of my fans are aware, I have recently been on tour in Europe. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Real Hasta La Muerte fans who attended each and every concert. I love you!”

He continued, “I’ve been thinking that I need to take some time to recharge my batteries and focus on reorganizing my personal, family, and professional lives, with the intention of finishing my next album, which I was unable to do due to my European tour. My team and I have decided to postpone the U.S. tour until later in 2023. While doing so, I’ll keep doing what most excites me, which is to keep releasing good music.”

Explore Explore Anuel AA See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Anuel’s world tour kicked off June 13 in Spain and had since been touring across Europe. The North American leg of LLNM, presented by CMN, was announced earlier this year in support of his third studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart in December. The trek was expected to run from August to October. “I promise that this tour will be awesome, it’s another level,” he said then. “It’s not only music. It’s more than that. You won’t understand until you’re there.”

Most recently, Anuel made headlines after marrying his girlfriend Yailin (also a recording artist). Both took to social media on June 10 to announce they were officially husband and wife. “Everything is in God’s hands,” the “Ley Seca” singer wrote on social media. In March, the couple dropped their first-ever collaboration, titled “Si Tu Me Busca,” which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard‘s Latin Digital Song Sales chart (dated April 16).