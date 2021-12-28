Follow Anuel AA’s Road to Success in New ’30 Days With’ YouTube Docuseries

YouTube Originals announced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that a new docuseries following Anuel AA’s road to success will premiere this week.

Coined 30 Days With: Anuel, after the YouTube Originals franchise, the four-part documentary series, helmed by director Jessy Terrero, captures the Latin trap artist’s beginnings in the music industry and the story behind his arrest in Puerto Rico.

According to an official statement, “The project was filmed over 30 days during the final days of Anuel’s probation period, and his first week of freedom.”

Explore Explore Anuel AA See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On April 2, 2016, Anuel (real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) was arrested on gun possession charges and denied bail, despite having a clean record. He was sentenced to 30 months, which he served in full, spending time in four different prisons in Puerto Rico, Atlanta, and Miami, with a brief stint at a halfway house. On July 17, 2018, he finally walked out a free man, just hours after releasing his debut album, Real Hasta La Muerte (on Glad Empire and distributed by The Orchard).

An Endemol Shine Boomdog production, the docuseries is executive produced by Alejandro Rincón, Javier Pérez Teuffer, Flavio Morales, and Miguel Batz, with Nicole Emanuele overseeing the Anuel mini-series for YouTube Originals.

30 Days With: Anuel premieres at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 29, on Anuel’s official YouTube channel, with a new episode premiering every week.