Anuel Unveils 2022 Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren Tour Dates: ‘It’s Another Level’

Anuel AA is hitting the road this year, and has unveiled his 2022 Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren world tour, named after his third studio album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart in December 2021.

The trek begins April 30 in Las Vegas and will continue across various countries in Europe and Latin America, before wrapping up on Dec. 3 in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the summer, the artist born Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago will make his way to the U.S., visiting fans in key cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The North American leg of LLNM, which will run from Aug. 24 in Houston until Oct. 15 in New York City, will be presented by Cardenas Marketing Networks (CMN).

“I promise that this tour will be awesome, it’s another level,” the Puerto Rican artist shared on Instagram, revealing that more dates and cities will be announced soon. “It’s not only music. It’s more than that. You won’t understand until you’re there.”

In addition, Anuel, who’s currently making the rounds with “Si Tu Me Busca,” his first-ever collaboration with girlfriend and Dominican newcomer Yailin La Mas Viral, also revealed that his next studio album is on the way. “I haven’t announced the tour because I was finalizing ‘Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren 2,’” he expressed in the same post.

Tickets for the 2022 Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren tour go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, April 8, via www.ticketmaster.com.

See the complete dates and cities below: