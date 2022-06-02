Anitta Gets Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: ‘I’m Excited for the World to See It’

There’s only one Anitta, but on Thursday (June 2), the Brazilian star unveiled her very own Madame Tussauds wax figure, a life-size replica of “The Girl From Rio.”

The artist’s figure sports a cropped T-shirt revealing toned abs and a bejeweled G-string, ripped jeans, and denim pointed boots — an outfit that was donated to Madame Tussauds by the “Envolver” singer. According to a press release, Madame Tussauds artists worked closely with Anitta and her team of makeup artists and hairstylists to capture her exact hair color, eye color, tattoos and skin tone.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this project! At first I couldn’t believe I was actually invited,” Anitta said at the unveiling in New York. “I mean, I never thought that a wax figure of me could be next to some of the biggest stars ever at Madame Tussauds. A lot of hard work from the museum team came into this, so I am very proud and excited for the world to see it.”

Madame Tussauds New York head of marketing Tiago Mogadouro added, “Anitta is an incredible global music sensation, and we’re so excited to house her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Her passionate and loyal fans will now have the chance to interact with her like never before as she is featured among other music icons.”

Getting her own wax figure comes on the heels of a busy year for the trilingual artist, who in April released her new album Versions of Me, made her debut at Coachella, and graced one of Billboard‘s MusicCon covers. In her cover story, she talked about wanting to inspire emerging artists — specifically Brazilian female artists — to dream big.

“[I want to] open doors for other people. For them to believe it’s possible, they need to see that someone did it first,” she said at the time. “I want to be able to make a difference in other s–t, not only in music. It’s about how women will be treated in their jobs, about how society will act, how they will vote.”