Anitta Delivers Her New Trilingual ‘Versions of Me’ Album: Listen to Editors’ Picks

Anitta has released her new studio album, Versions of Me. It follows her 2019 set Kisses and marks her debut under Warner Records. “It was worth the wait,” she tells Billboard.

Home to 15 tracks, including the previously released “Me Gusta” with Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Girl From Rio” (which samples the 1962 hit “Garota de Ipanema”), and the alternative punk song “Boys Don’t Cry,” to name a few, Versions of Me is both retrospective and reflective, where Anitta is nothing but an open book. The album cover is a clear representation of that, showing six different versions of Anitta.

The set kicks off with “Envolver,” the sultry perreo that earned her her first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and, months after its release, exploded on TikTok with more than 1 million videos using the sound at the time of publishing. A true party, the album dabbles in rhythmic styles such as EDM, Afrobeats, R&B and Brazilian funk.

Like on Kisses, Anitta also sings in three languages: Spanish, English and her native Portuguese. “To share my time in three languages is a lot of work,” she says. “I don’t change who I am with the languages but the narrative changes a bit. I have a lot of versions of me.”

Below, check out five essential tracks as recommended by the Billboard Latin editors:

“Envolver”

Opening the set is Anitta’s latest banger, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and top 10 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Far from just a viral hit that ignited through a TikTok dance challenge, “Envolver” sends a message about desire and passion without commitment. The provocative and flirty lyrics are based on a belief that women should not apologize for their seductive nature and are intertwined with reggaeton and urban beats. Produced by Subelo NEO, the track also finds Anitta exploring with edgy perreo beats.

“Gata,” featuring Chencho Corleone

One of the most fun songs from the set, Anitta recruits Chencho for this classic reggaeton, bouncy track that begs to be put on repeat at your next party. With an irresistible uptempo beat and escapist elements, it also samples Plan B’s timeless hit “Guatauba.” The Brazilian artist delivers a quintessential Anitta empowering anthem that injects a dose of confidence that will make anyone feel fierce and unstoppable.

“Versions of Me”

A certified bop, “Versions of Me” — which gives name to the album — cements Anitta as a bona fide pop star, in case anyone had any doubts. Sandwiched between her retro electro-pop “Boys Don’t Cry” and the rhythmic-fused acoustic ballad “Turn It Up,” this track — perhaps the most commercial one from the set — further proves Anitta’s versatility and chameleonic abilities to dabble in multiple genres.

“Ur Baby,” featuring Khalid

Anitta invited Khalid for this slow-tempo reggaeton track with a very simplistic yet edgy beat. What shines on this sensual track is Anitta and Khalid’s vocal chemistry, telling the story of two people who desire each other and question what will happen if they get together. In the past, Khalid has collaborated with other Latin artists such as J Balvin and has even dropped music in Spanish, which made him the ideal artist to hop on this album.

“Faking Love,” featuring Saweetie

“Boy, bye!” “Faking Love” should officially become the new breakup anthem. On this previously released track, Anitta’s signature Brazilian funk beats mesh with Saweetie’s distinct rapping. The song pretty much brings to life the famous phrase “sorry, not sorry.” Overall, the lyrics are a true representation of the happiness one feels when they finally got out of a relationship they weren’t happy in.