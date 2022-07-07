Anitta Is Collaborating With Missy Elliott & ‘Honestly Can’t Believe’ It

Anitta is out there making her dreams come true, and most recently, landing a major collaboration with hip-hop icon Missy Elliott.

The Brazilian singer revealed the exciting news on Twitter Wednesday (July 6), where she wrote, “Yes! I’m shooting my music video feat. @MissyElliott and it’s not a dream.”

On Instagram, she also shared a photo of herself with the rapper, expressing, “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now.”

Missy Elliott, known for her Billboard hits “Work It,” “Hot Boyz,” and “Get Ur Freak On” to name a few, is just as ecstatic to be collaborating with the Latina artist.

“One of the sweetest artists and had me laughing so hard yesterday,” she tweeted on Thursday (July 7). “You a star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you and your Team. You all treated me with so much LOVE and KINDNESS. Let’s go.” Missy also hashtagged the word #Lobby, hinting that this could potentially be the forthcoming single’s title.

Elliott has been replying to supportive fans with purple hearts and fire emojis. “We’re looking forward to it!! You are a legend and Brazil loves you!” said one Twitter user.

Anitta’s upcoming collab with the renowned rapper and producer will follow the other projects she has with popular rap artists including Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, DaBaby, and Swae Lee, to name a few. This will also mark Missy’s first collaboration with a Latin artist in recent years.

See the tweets and photos below:

Yes! I'm shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it's not a dream. JEZZZZZZZZZZ — Anitta (@Anitta) July 7, 2022