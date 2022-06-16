Here’s Why Anitta Peed on a Stranger’s Arm

Anitta wears many hats: superstar artist, boss woman, and entrepreneur. Now, it turns out she’s also a healer. The Brazilian singer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (June 16), where she explained that her “celebrity pee” helped a stranger who was bitten by a bug. The wild story, which is a very Anitta story, starts off with the “Envolver” singer inviting a “hot” guy she spotted on TikTok to one of her shows.

Explore Explore Anitta See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“He came with friends, but then they got drunk, so one his friends was like, ‘Stop the van — I need to pee,’ and I was like, OK,” she explained. “I stopped the van, and he was peeing in a tree, and an animal touched him — or I don’t really know what happened — but he got a big burn injury.”

According to the star, the guy went on to say that he had heard if someone peed on the injury, it would make it better. “I was getting so stressed, and I said, ‘If you don’t shut up, I’m going to pee on your arm.’ And he said, ‘Celebrity pee is going to be even better.'” And so she peed on his arm, and turns out it did help, at least according to the guy who can now say that a global superstar urinated on his arm.

Besides playing healer, Anitta recently unveiled her very own Madame Tussauds wax figure, which is a life-size replica of “The Girl From Rio,” at the attraction’s New York location.

The artist’s figure sports a cropped T-shirt revealing toned abs and a bejeweled G-string, ripped jeans, and denim pointed boots — an outfit that was donated to Madame Tussauds by Anitta. “It’s amazing to be a part of this project! At first I couldn’t believe I was actually invited,” she expressed at the time. “I mean, I never thought that a wax figure of me could be next to some of the biggest stars ever at Madame Tussauds. A lot of hard work from the museum team came into this, so I am very proud and excited for the world to see it.”