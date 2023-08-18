Anitta, Mon Laferte & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Mon Laferte, Maluma, RBD, Ha*Ash and Anitta, to name a few.

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte delivered a slow, deep, sad song about a young woman who leaves her hometown to pursue her dreams and promises her mother to come back for her, as described by the singer herself. “This story is my story,” she explained in a press statement. “I juggled through a lot to be here in Mexico for years. Just a year after my grandmother died, things started to go well for me, so I was never able to fulfill that promise.”

The cumbia track, which was leaked ahead of time, is the first single off her upcoming album.

Separately, Anitta has unleashed her carioca funk trilogy: Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. On the three-track release, the Brazilian superstar brings all back to her foundations with “Funk Rave,” “Casi Casi” and “Used To Be” for the ultimate trifecta.

Other notable releases this week include Ha*Ash and Reik’s first collaborative effort in “Te Acuerdas,” Maluma and Carin Leon’s “Según Quién,” Carlos Vives and Juanes’ new anthem “Las Mujeres” and RBD’s “Cerquita De Ti” — the group’s new single, which drops ahead of their tour kicking off Aug. 25.

Last week, Karol G’s “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” won the reader poll with more than 57 percent of the votes. What’s your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!

