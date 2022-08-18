Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Vibrant Funk Track ‘Lobby’: Watch the Video

Anitta and Missy Elliott have brought their highly anticipated collaboration to life, officially releasing the single and music video for “Lobby” via Warner Records Thursday (Aug. 18).

The new collaboration, produced by Ryan Tedder, is an English-language funk and disco fusion with the flirtatious chorus “kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy joins the track with her rap verses. “Lobby” comes on the heels of Anitta’s Maluma-assisted “El Que Espera,” both of which form part of Anitta’s Versions of Me Deluxe album set for Aug. 25.

“I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,” the Brazilian songstress said in an interview with Apple Music. “I mean … I don’t know … she just said yes! She heard the song and said yes. She searched for all my other works and my music and my songs. She just said yes and I couldn’t believe it! When I got the verse and heard it I was like, ‘OH MY GOD!’ I jumped from the bed and was like, ‘OH MY GOD.’ And then when she came to shoot the music video, I cried when she got there. I was crying, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’”

Anitta and Missy first teased a collab in early July, when Anitta revealed on her Instagram stories that she was shooting a video with the rapper, and stated, “it’s not a dream.”

Missy, known for her Billboard hits “Work It,” “Hot Boyz,” and “Get Ur Freak On” to name a few, was just as ecstatic, expressing on Twitter: “You a star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you and your team. You all treated me with so much LOVE and KINDNESS. Let’s go.”

In other Anitta news, the singer will make her MTV VMAs debut at the 2022 ceremony on Aug. 28, where she will perform her hit single “Envolver.” She is also nominated in the best Latin category.

Watch the music video for “Lobby” below: