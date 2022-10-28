Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Thalia & Laura Pausini to Host 2022 Latin Grammys

Brazilian powerhouse singer Anitta, Puerto Rican hitmaker Luis Fonsi, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini, and Mexican superstar Thalia are enlisted to host the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards. The telecast will air from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

This marks the first time the Latin Grammys will have had four or more co-hosts since the inaugural broadcast, in September 2000, which had five — Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Andy Garcia, Jimmy Smits and Antonio Banderas.

To date, Anitta has earned a total of eight Latin Grammy nominations, and she is currently in the running for record of the year and best reggaeton performance for her viral hit “Envolver.” (See the full list of 2022 Latin Grammy nominations here.) The same song charted on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 70.

Fonsi, best known for his record-breaking hit “Despacito,” alongside Daddy Yankee, has won five Latin Grammys, while Pausini has won four Latin Grammys and one Grammy Award. Thalia has been nominated six times at the Latin Grammys, and in 2003, the Mexican actress and singer entered the Hot 100 with “I Want You,” featuring Fat Joe, peaking at No. 22.

Prior to the Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy will honor Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís as Person of the Year. The gala in his honor will take place the day before, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music,” Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement.

Last year, the ceremony was hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sanchez. Tom and Caetano Veloso won the 2021 record of the year award for their piano ballad “Talvez,” and in 2020, that award was given to Alejandro Sanz for his romantic love song “Contigo.”

The Latin Grammy Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of the categories are awarded, will precede the telecast and will be announced at a later date.