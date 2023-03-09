Anitta Joins ‘Elite’ Cast For Season 7: Here’s the First Look

Anitta is one to wear many hats: she’s a trilingual singer, a great performer, a savvy businesswoman and, now, an aspiring actress.

On Thursday (March 9), a collaborative Instagram post between the Brazilian artist and Élite Netflix revealed that she will be joining the Élite cast in its upcoming seventh season. “A girl from Rio you may already know… is about to make an entrance at Las Encinas. @Anitta is joining the #Élite7 cast,” read the post, referring to the Spanish series’ fictional elite high school.

The caption is accompanied by photos of the artist in her new role showing a pensive yet potent look in her eyes and wearing a cropped grey sweater, red bra, and braids.

On October 25, 2022, Netflix confirmed the renewal of Élite, created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, for a seventh season, with the return of original star Omar Ayuso.

The news comes shortly after the pop star — who had a breakout in 2022 with the success of her tri-lingual album Versions of Me, a No. 1 track on the Billboard Global Ex. U.S. chart with “Envolver” and performances at Coachella and the Latin Grammy Awards — lashed out at Warner Music on Twitter, saying she regrets signing with the label and wants to be let out of her contract.

When one fan said he wished she could be free of her contract, she responded that “if there was a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, there isn’t. When you’re young and still don’t know a lot, you need to pay close attention to the things you sign… if you don’t, you could spend a lifetime paying for the mistake.”

In response, fans have organized a #FreeAnitta movement on Twitter.