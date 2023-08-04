5 Things We Learned About Anitta While She Ate Spicy Wings on ‘Hot Ones’

Anitta is the latest act to take on the challenge of eating spicy wings in a new episode of Hot Ones.

“I think it’s going to be a nightmare,” she told host Sean Evans before eating the chicken wings. She joked about her family being concerned about her shooting the show and how her publicist encouraged her to take on the challenge because it was an “amazing” opportunity.

During the nearly 30-minute episode, the Brazilian not only tried out various hot sauces including Classic Chili Maple, Zesty Lemon Pepper and the Spice Shark, to name a few, but she also talked about the roots of Brazilian funk music, her upcoming projects and more.

Most notably, Anitta was as unfiltered as ever, sharing crazy anecdotes about her personal life and career. Below, check out five fun facts we learned watching Anitta’s “Hot Ones” episode:

1. Discovering Reggaeton Music: While trying out the Thai Green Curry Hot Sauce, the artist shared a story about discovering reggaeton music during one of her first business trips to Mexico. She said she first went to a “fancy” nightclub and was underwhelmed. Then, she hopped in a taxi and asked to be taken to a regular club in a barrio. She recalls having the best time ever and Shazamming all the reggaeton songs that caught her attention to later go back to the hotel and DM the artists for potential collaborations.

2. No Condiments, Please: “I never put lemon on my food,” the singer said ahead of trying out the Zesty Lemon Pepper Hot Sauce. “This is the easiest one so far. I feel so relaxed now.” While eating the chicken wing, she talked about going on a date with a chef to his restaurant and faking to like the food. She said all the dishes had black pepper but that she doesn’t eat black pepper because “it causes hemorrhoids.”

3. Love-Making Music: Things got spicier (no pun intended) when she tried the Chile Lengua de Fuego sauce. “I love songs to make love to. I always make songs to twerk,” she admitted. “I think a good song to have sex needs to have that movement that you feel you can go with it and ride to it. I took a course of tantric massage and it needs to match that vibe — it needs to be sensitive, not that strong. It was good,” she elaborated.

4. Embarrassing Work Moment: As the challenge grew hotter, Anitta became more revealing. During Los Calientes Rojos Hot Sauce, she talked about clogging the toilet at a fancy hotel where she was having a work meeting. “Everyone was knocking on the door and the toilet wouldn’t flush. The water spilled, I was desperate. I was there for 40-mins,” she laughed.

5. She Doesn’t Google Herself: While eating the extra hot and spicy Jalapeño Chico sauce, Anitta said she doesn’t care about reading news about herself or even googling her name. “I used to be on top of my sh** every single day—Do people love me? Do they hate me? Now I don’t give a sh** because people are crazy. I decided to let it go.”