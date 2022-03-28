Here Are the English Lyrics to Anitta’s Viral TikTok Hit ‘Envolver’

Anitta is celebrating another milestone for her song “Envolver,” which she launched in fall 2021, later recruiting Justin Quiles for a remix.

The saucy reggaeton single debuted at No. 31 on Hot Latin Songs last week, and also entered the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Recently, she became the first Latin woman to reach No. 1 on Spotify’s global chart as a solo act.

The song’s success has been fueled by a TikTok viral dance challenge, where fans imitate a famous Anitta dance move by dropping to the floor and shaking their booty to the song’s beat. The sound has over 1.3 million video creations on the app, at the time of publishing.

“I’m like this 24/7,” she previously told Billboard of her sexy moves. “I’m not pretending to be like this, and I think that’s part of the song’s success. If I had an actual strategy, it wouldn’t have worked.”

“Envolver” tells the story of two people who desire each other and have crazy chemistry. Read the full lyrics translated to English below:

Tell me what can we do

If you desire me and I desire you too

I’ve been wanting to be with you

Say, what are you going to do

Play one of those dembow songs that don’t respect

I’m the complete combo

I don’t last long single

Take advantage of me

And I’m not going to involve you

I know once we do it, you are going to come back

A perreito (dance) on the wall

I am a case to be solved

But I’m not going to involve you

I know once we do it, you are going to come back

A perreito (dance) to get turned on

Close to the wall, close to the wall

Drinking and smoking

With you in a capsule

Because whenever I see you

You want to be with me and so do I

Take it as a joke

And you’ll be finishing in five minutes

You have me at your feet

Only God knows what you did to me

Take it as a joke

And you’ll be finishing in five minutes

You have me at your feet

Only God knows what you did to me

And I’m not going to involve you

I know once we do it, you are going to come back

A perreito (dance) on the wall

I am a case to be solved

But I’m not going to involve you

I know once we do it, you are going to come back

A perreito (dance) to get turned on

Close to the wall, close to the wall

Sex and alcohol

Whatever happens, will stay here

I know you won’t forget me

If I make love to you, if I make love to you

Sex and alcohol

Whatever happens, will stay here

I know you won’t forget me

If I make love to you, if I make love to you

And I’m not going to involve you

I know once we do it, you are going to come back

A perreito (dance) on the wall

I am a case to be solved

But I’m not going to involve you

I know once we do it, you are going to come back

A perreito (dance) to get turned on

Close to the wall, close to the wall

Drinking and smoking

With you in a capsule

Because whenever I see you

You want to be with me and so do I

Drinking and smoking

With you in a capsule

Because whenever I see you

You want to be with me and so do I

Tell me what can we do

If you desire me and I desire you too

I’ve been wanting to be with you

Say, what are you going to do