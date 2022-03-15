Anitta Unveils Becky G & Tini Collaboration, Talks Viral ‘Envolver’ Challenge & New Album: Watch

Anitta is having an exciting moment in her career as a dance challenge for her single “Envolver” quickly escalates on social media.

Fueled by its success on TikTok (over 450K video creations at the time of publishing), the saucy reggaeton single debuts at No. 31 on Hot Latin Songs this week. It also debuted on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“This is incredible. It’s nothing before seen in Brazil,” the singer said during an Instagram Live with Billboard Latin.

Explore Explore Anitta See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The viral dance challenge consists of fans imitating a famous Anitta dance move where she drops to the floor and shakes her booty to the song’s beat. “I’m like this 24/7,” she says of her sexy moves. “I’m not pretending to be like this and I think that’s part of the song’s success. If I had an actual strategy, it wouldn’t have worked.”

The strategy that is working, however, is releasing music in different languages.

She’s also making the rounds with her English-language track “Boys Don’t Cry” and the Portuguese-language track “No Chão, Novinha. Soon, she will release her new trilingual album, which promises different sides to Anitta for every fan and major collaborations.

“‘Envolver’ is performing best because I put it out first,” she notes of the November 2021 release, which also includes a Justin Quiles-assisted remix. “To share my time in three languages is a lot of work. I don’t change who I am with the languages but the narrative changes a bit. I have a lot of versions of me.”

For now, the Brazilian artist revealed that a “super cool” collaboration with Becky G and Tini is in the works. The three artists are part of WhatsApp’s “Escuchanos, Miranos” campaign in celebration of Women’s History Month.

“We’re friends and care about each other. They’re two [of my] incredible friends,” she notes. “The reason we joined the campaign is to remind women of the power of being together. For us women it’s very complicated, I especially realized when I entered the industry. Women connect together and we know the importance of supporting each other.”

During this week’s “Live With Billboard Latin” on Instagram, Anitta also opened up about her insecurities, biggest female role models, and message to women in the industry.

Watch the entire live below: