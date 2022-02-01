Anitta Performs ‘Boys Don’t Cry,’ Predicts Super Bowl 2022 Winner on ‘Fallon’: Watch

Anitta attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Anitta is already a superstar in her native Brazil. With a new LP on the way and high-profile festival slots on the near horizon, don’t bet against the pop singer blowing up across North America. Indeed, she’s made it her personal mission.

On Monday night (Jan. 31), the singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a chat and a rendition of “Boys Don’t Cry,” which she performed with a full backing band.

Everything is headed in the right direction for Anitta, the highest-streamed artist in Brazil. She recently signed with Sony Music Publishing ahead of the release of Girl From Rio, her fifth studio album. And she’ll showcase her talents to the masses when she performs at Coachella on April 16 and 23.

Explore Explore Anitta See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Somebody told me that, for Brazilians, it was impossible to… break out of Brazil, to cross over. And whenever I hear the word ‘impossible,’ I want to go for it,” she tells Fallon.

Brazil is, of course, a soccer-mad nation with five World Cup trophies and a conveyor-belt of legends, from Pele to Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Neymar, among them. With the U.S. on her mind, Anitta has turned her attention to another ballgame, Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati Bengals are “going to win for sure, I know it for a fact. You can bet all your money there,” she enthuses. How can she be so sure? In her own words, she’s close with one of the players, and she has a special warmup routine planned for him that’s guaranteed to deliver success. “He’s going to have a great night and win the next day. You can bet all your money.”

On her new English-language song “Boys Don’t Cry,” Anitta changes gears from her fusion of latin, radio pop and Brazilian baile funk stylings, and embraces a rock sound. “When I was a teenager, I liked a rock vibe,” she explains. “I loved Panic at the Disco, so that was the reference for the song.”

With a 12-year-career built in her homeland, Anitta is Brazil’s first musical export to perform at the MTV VMAs, she’s a six-time Latin Grammy nominee and nine-time MTV EMA winner.

Watch the performance below.