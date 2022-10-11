Colombian Singer Andres Cuervo Dies

Andrés Cuervo, the Colombian artist behind the hit single “La Receta,” died last week in Paris, according to a statement that his publicity agency JAQUE shared with Billboard on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

According to the agency, headquartered in Colombia, the 40-year-old singer died of a heart attack Wednesday (Oct. 5) in his apartment in Paris, where he had been residing. A few weeks ago, the singer and model had participated in New York Fashion Week, where he walked the runway for fashion designer H.cubel. “Closing the runway and representing Colombia with great pride ,” he captioned a carousel of photos he posted on Instagram.

Born in Barranquilla in 1982, Cuervo began to sing at a very young age, influenced by pop and rock music, and had a knack for songwriting. At 20 years old, he released his first studio album, Tras De Ti (2008), which put him on the map not only in his native Colombia, but across Latin America. With Este Soy Yo, released five years later, he had a breakthrough in Mexico and other countries. His latest production, Historias de Amor (2015), was packed with pop-rock ballads.

His first No. 1 on Billboard was thanks to “La Receta,” which topped the Tropical Airplay chart in 2015. His second entry on the Tropical Airplay tally was “Vivirla Bien” with Osmani García, which peaked at No. 15 in 2018. He also collaborated with Colombian pop star Fanny Lú on his single “No Pidamos Perdón.” Most recently, he had released songs such as “Creo En Ti” and “My Sexy Girl.”