Andres Cepeda Announces ‘La Ruta Purpura’ Tour: See the Dates & Venues

Colombian singer-songwriter Andrés Cepeda is hitting the road this fall with his La Ruta Púrpura Tour, Billboard can exclusively announce.

The trek, a celebration of his more than 20 years as an artist, will be a trip down memory lane as the Latin Grammy-winning musician sings “some of the most important songs of his career that have turned him into one of the most important pop artists of his country,” according to a press release.

The Ruta Púrpura stint is set to kick off Oct. 6 at New York’s Carnegie Hall, and will make stops in major cities such as Atlanta, Miami and Washington, D.C. Cepeda will wrap up the tour at Boston’s Berklee College of Music in November.

“La Ruta Púrpura is a dream for me,” Cepeda said in a statement. “It’s marvelous to be able to visit some of the most prestigious stages with my music. We start this October in the U.S. and Canada and will then go to other countries with a very special repertoire, at the level of all these cultural temples.”

During Billboard‘s last interview with Cepeda in 2020, the “Lo Que Había Olvidado” singer reflected on the importance of touring for him and his team. When the pandemic shut down the live industry, “I worried most about my team because we canceled so many shows and it really impacted my time,” he said then. “From my privileged position, I understand that there are people who are in a more difficult position. When I started my career, I used to survive because of my shows so I know the type of impact that can have on an artist.”

Below, the complete list of Cepeda’s U.S. and Canada tour dates and venues:

Oct. 6 – New York – Carnegie Hall

Oct. 8 – Toronto – Meridian Arts Center

Oct. 9 – Montreal – L´Olympia

Oct. 10 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse

Oct. 12 – Vancouver – Vancouver Playhouse

Oct. 13 – Calgary – Bella Concert Hall

Oct. 18 – Orlando – Plaza Live

Oct. 19 – Tampa, Fla. – Ferguson Hall

Oct. 20 – Miami – Adrienne Arsht Center

Nov. 3 – Washington, D.C. – Sixth & I

Nov. 4 – Philadelphia – City Winery

Nov. 5 – Boston – City Winery

Nov. 6-10 – Boston – Berklee College of Music