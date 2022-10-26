Anahi Teases Comeback With New Juan Gabriel Collaboration, ‘Dejame Vivir’: Listen

Anahí is making her official comeback to music with a new collaboration alongside Juan Gabriel.

The single—released posthumously, six years after Juanga’s passing—is a new version of his Rocío Dúrcal-assisted “Déjame Vivir” that launched in 1984. Almost 40 years later, the Mexican pop star gives it a modern EDM twist.

“Who’s excited to listen to it?” the singer asked her fans on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 25), sharing a 15-second preview of the video that features both stars.

“Déjame Vivir,” which marks Anahí’s first official release since “Latidos” in 2020, follows El Divo de Juarez’s “Mía Un Año” released last month in collaboration with Eslabon Armado.

The collaborative track with Juanga comes after his duets with Marc Anthony, J Balvin, and other major artists who formed part of his Los Dúo 2 album released in 2015, which ruled the No. 1 spot on the Top Latin Albums chart for 20 weeks in 2016.

Although it’s Anahí’s first single in two years, she has kept herself busy with music endeavors in the time since — in June, the former Rebelde star joined Karol G on stage for an epic rendition of RBD’s 2004 hit “Salvame.” The performance that took place during the Bichota Reloaded tour in Mexico City became the first time Anahí performed live in 11 years. The singer’s last concert prior to that was in 2011 with her Go Any Go Tour.

Anahí has also been spotted spending time with her former RBD bandmates Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckermann — first in December 2020 when they hosted a virtual reunion called “Ser o Parecer,” and most recently for Perroni’s wedding to longtime boyfriend Andrés Tovar.

“Déjame Vivir,” which drops at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, will form part of the upcoming Los Dúo 3 set.

Watch a preview below: