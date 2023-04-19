Ana Gabriel, Emilia, Evaluna, Goyo & Thalia to Perform at First Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música

The first edition of Mujeres Latinas en la Música will feature performances by Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Evaluna, Goyo and Emilia, who will all be honored at the ceremony, Billboard and Telemundo announced Wednesday (April 19).

Argentine urban pop star Emilia will receive the Rising Star award; Venezuelan singer, actress and video director Evaluna will be recognized with the Tradition and Future award; while Afro-Colombian singer and rapper Goyo will be honored as Agent of Change; and Mexican superstar Thalia as Global Powerhouse. As previously announced, Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel will be recognized as a Living Legend.

“We are excited to recognize a wide range of exceptional artists who reflect the astounding depth of talent to be found among women in Latin music,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español. “All these artists bring something exceptional to the table and we are honored to celebrate them.”

“This year’s renowned group of honorees represents the breadth of our Latino culture, each bringing a taste of their individual heritage to their respective musical genres,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for Telemundo. “It is a pleasure to recognize their endless talents and contributions to the industry.”

Mujeres Latinas en la Música — celebrating Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry — will take place at Watsco Center in Miami on Saturday, May 6, and air on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Telemundo. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.

In its inaugural edition, the two-hour special will be co-hosted by reggaeton superstar Ivy Queen — who received this year’s Icon Award at Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music — and television personality Jacky Bracamontes.