Here Are All the Latin Winners at the 2021 AMAs

Latin artists were in attendance at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 21), which aired live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

“I’m grateful. I always work with my heart and for my fans,” Bad Bunny said to Billboard on the red carpet, revealing that a new studio album is in the works. “I hope we can release a new album next year. I’m working on it without pressure. When it gets finished, we’ll release it.”

Rocking an all-mint look, the Puerto Rican artist arrived at the event with Latin hitmaker Tainy and the giant creature from their music video “Lo Siento BB:/.” The two were later joined on stage by Mexican alt star Julieta Venegas to debut their collaboration with a futuristic performance. He also scored two AMAs including favorite male Latin artist.

Related Here Are All the 2021 American Music Awards Winners

At the AMAs were Latina powerhouses Becky G and Kali Uchis, who walked away with their very own trophies at the end of the night.

“I feel so blessed and so honored,” Becky said after winning favorite female Latin artist. “I was so overwhelmed and so present that I completely forgot. I was told my nomination wasn’t going to be televised, so when it happened I was surprised.”

Kali Uchis, who won favorite Latin song for “Telepatia,” described her first AMA win as a “beautiful thing.”

In addition, Dominican-American rapper Cardi B hosted the awards and nabbed favorite hip-hop song for “Up,” and a dazzling Jennifer Lopez took center stage for the debut performance of “On My Way” part of the upcoming Marry Me movie.

Below, see all the Latin artists who won an award at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.

Favorite male Latin artist:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist:

WINNER: Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin duo or group:

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin album:

WINNER: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin song:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”