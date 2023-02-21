Alejandro Fernández Showcases Mexican Pride With Back-to-Back Hits: Highlights From His Viña del Mar Set

Alejandro Fernández took the stage Tuesday (Feb. 21) at the Quinta Vergara for his highly anticipated performance at Chile’s Viña del Mar International Song Festival.

Accompanied by a live band that included mariachi and norteño musicians, the ranchera superstar — who wore an elegant black and gold charro suit — delivered an impressive performance where he belted out anthems such as “Tantita Pena,” “Estuve,” “Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti” and “Mátalas.” Fernández received silver and gold gaviota trophies for his riveting 90-minute set. “Let’s celebrate, campeones (champs),” he said.

Here are some highlights from his Feb. 21 headlining set at Viña del Mar:

EL POTRILLO RETURNS TO VIÑA

“Chile, Viña,” he said at the beginning, vividly emotional as he made his return to Viña del Mar after last performing there in 2015. “Ahí te va charrito (here you go, charrito),” he added as he walked toward one side of a stage to give a little fan in the audience — who wore a charro outfit — a part of his very own suit. “I always feel great excitement to be on this stage, from the very first time I had the opportunity to be part of this important festival to this day. I promise to leave my soul and heart here. Let music always unite us. Viva Chile! Viva México!”

A SWOON-WORTHY PERFORMANCE

After more urban-leaning sets by Karol G and Tini on the first two days of Viña, Fernández brought romanticism to the festival. Occasionally blowing kisses to his fans — who would scream at the top of their lungs after one of his many charming gestures toward them — the charro sang the classics, or as he called them “viejitas pero bonitas,” that made it seem like the entire Quinta Vergara was either in love or going through a heartbreak that night. The crowd sang along in unison to “Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti,” “Si Tu Supieras,” “Te Voy a Perder,” “Qué Voy a Hacer Con Mi Amor,” “Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella,” “Me Dediqué a Perderte” and “Canta Corazón.”

NEW MATERIAL

The last time Fernández performed at Viña del Mar was eight years ago. “Every single time, the response from the Chile audience only gets bigger,” he said mid-set when he received the silver gaviota. Since he last performed there, he’s released new albums and new singles and he took this opportunity to play his new material, which included “Hecho En México,” “Caballero,” “Decepciones” and “Inexperto En Olvidarte.”

A TRIBUTE TO VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ

One of the most special moments of the night, and definitely a highlight, was when El Potrillo paid tribute to his father, the Mexican icon Vicente Fernández, who died in December 2021. “My father would be so happy to see the response I’ve gotten at Viña this year,” he said. “But, you know, I think he’s here with me. I feel him, he’s probably here on my shoulder.” He went on to perform a medley of Chente’s greatest hits, including “Por Tu Maldito Amor,” “Mujeres Divinas,” “Las Llaves de Mi Alma,” “De Qué Manera Te Olvido” and “El Rey.”

For the first time in its more than six-decade history, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival is being livestreamed in the United States, exclusively on Billboard.com, Billboard’s YouTube channel, and via Twitter @Billboard. The six-day festival continues with Fito Páez on Feb. 22; Christina Aguilera on Feb. 23; and ending with Camilo on Feb. 24. All headliners will perform at 8 p.m. ET.

Find the rest of the week’s schedule below.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Fito Páez

Thursday, Feb. 23: Christina Aguilera

Friday, Feb. 24: Camilo