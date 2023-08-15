Alejandro Fernández & Live Nation Will Donate a Portion of Upcoming New York Concert Funds to Asylum Seekers

Alejandro Fernández will donate a portion of proceeds from his Oct. 14 concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden to help newly-arrived asylum seekers in New York.

According to a press release, Live Nation, the promoter behind his 2023 U.S. Amor Y Patria Tour, will be matching the donation. The New York Immigration Coalition will receive the funds in recognition of their efforts in helping the families upon arriving to the city.

“To our Latino community and families in New York, my heart is with you … you are a part of all of us,” Fernández said in a statement. “I can only imagine how hard these times are as you seek a safe place for you and your families in a foreign land. You have my support wherever you are.”

“We are immensely grateful to Alejandro Fernández for his generosity in uplifting the needs of New York’s newest arrivals to a global audience,” said Murad Awawdeh, executive director, New York Immigration Coalition. “His humanitarian action unites Latinos across continents, as well as recognizes the challenges faced by all those fleeing violence and persecution in search of safety and opportunity in new and unfamiliar lands. His support and the matching contribution from Live Nation will ensure that the New York Immigration Coalition can continue to advocate for and serve the needs of asylum seekers in New York City and across the state.”

It’s not the first time the Mexican music icon gives back to immigrant families. His top-grossing 2021 Hecho En México Tour served as a fundraiser for Families Belong Together. The organization received over $100,000 from the tour proceeds to assist immigrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fernández’s Amor Y Patria Tour, for which he’ll be joined by his son Alex Fernández, is set to kick off Sept. 8 in Sacramento, Calif., and will visit major cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, New York and Atlanta before wrapping up the tour in Miami on Oct. 22.