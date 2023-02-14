Alejandro Fernández Breaks Down 5 Romantic Songs That Are a Must on His ‘Amor Y Patria’ Tour Set List 

Mexican superstar Alejandro Fernández announced Tuesday (Feb. 14) his 21-date Amor Y Patria Tour, which is set to kick off Sept. 8 in Sacramento, Calif. The 2023 stint will follow the prolific touring act’s 2021 Hecho En México trek, which marked his grand return to live shows after the pandemic.

Fernández will be joined by his son Alex Fernández and the Live Nation-produced tour will be an “all new show celebrating” Fernández’s love of music, family and Mexico. “I feel a real sense of pride to see how people are receiving [my son],” Fernández tells Billboard during a phone interview. “It makes me excited because it brings back a lot of memories and brings me a lot of nostalgia.” Fernández also reveals that he will dedicate his shows to God and his father, the legendary Vicente Fernández, who died in December 2021.

For Amor Y Patria, the “Inexperto en Olvidarte” singer will visit major cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, New York and Atlanta before wrapping up the tour in Miami on Oct. 22. Fernández is also set to perform at Chile’s Viña del Mar Festival on Feb. 21.

“Each show is different, each audience is different, and the reactions are different,” Fernández says about his love for touring. “I always do my job and homework whenever I visit a new city or country. I want to know which songs they are listening to the most in that specific area. I also really like to know the culture and the food. Normally, if I have time and if I go with my girlfriend, I give myself time to get to see the country, to go out to eat at different places,” he adds.

The ranchera singer is also set to release new music and will focus more on releasing singles instead of albums. “We’re going to work a little differently,” he explains. “Physical albums are challenging to sell, and more and more people consume digital. Everyone is adjusting to do more of that format.”

Fernández shares in his own words the five essential romantic songs that are a must on his set list, including his shows for Amor Y Patria. “In other words, none of these songs can be missing from the list because [the crowd] would hang me or throw rocks at me if I don’t sing them,” he explains. “My fans enjoy love [songs] more, but the songs they feel the most are those of heartbreak. The love songs I sing must be excellent songs because some can sound very cheesy.”

“Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella”

In ranchera music, this song was my first hit that I had internationally and proudly, it was with Mexican music.

“Caballero”

This is the song we were opening with for our “Hecho En Mexico” tour and still, it is one of the most popular songs on streaming platforms.

“Me Dediqué a Perderte”

This song is one that fans always sing along to at the top of their lungs at my concerts.

“Inexperto en Olvidarte”

This is my most recent single and it’s had an incredible response so it’ll be a must on the set list.

“Te Olvidé”

This one is not a love song, but it is very good. It’s a heartbreak song, and well, those who are not in love can also have something to listen to.

See the complete list of dates for Amor Y Patria below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com.