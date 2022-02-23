Paulina Rubio & Alejandra Guzman Leave Rivalry & Ego Behind for Their Joint Perrisimas Tour

Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio will soon embark on their first-ever joint Perrisimas tour in the spring, where they will perform all of their greatest and new hits.

“The attractive thing about this tour is that you don’t see two women like us [doing concerts together] every day,” Rubio said during a recent press conference in Miami that both performers attended. “I know our fans will enjoy it because we have diehard fans.”

Talks for Perrisimas began about two years ago when both Rubio and Guzman met for coffee. It’s an unlikely pairing, as both have often been pitted against each other throughout their careers. But the Mexican superstars assure that they have left any rivalry in the past because “music’s power united them.”

“Our egos are not as big as us. We have to reset,” Rubio noted. “There is no democracy here. The ego is the opponent, the ego is not you. It’s worth nothing.”

Why now? Guzman said it was the right timing.

“Paulina and I are with the management we need. I am also motivated by being able to leave the past behind,” she said during the press conference. “I have known Paulina since we were little. In the end, we are together and life can give surprises like this tour.”

The more than 20-date trek aims to send a “message of love,” and possibly their first-ever collaboration.

“They have always put us against each other but that’s the magic,” Guzman added at the press event. “This tour will give people something to talk about. We both have a big heart, a great sensitivity, we are great fighters, and we have a large audience.”

As for what defines a perrisima woman? Someone who’s authentic, fearless, rebellious, and full of life, explained both artists.

Additionally, Rubio, who will receive the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria award, shared anecdotes from her life on tour in an exclusive video for Billboard. (Watch below)

For full dates and information on the tour, visit www.perrisimastour.com.