Alejandra Guzmán & Paulina Rubio Announce 2022 ‘Perrísimas’ Tour: See the Dates

Mexican stars Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio are hitting the road in 2022 with their joint tour dubbed “Perrísimas,” Billboard has learned.
An unlikely pairing — as both have often been pitted against each other throughout their career — Guzmán and Rubio will “face off in a once-in-a-lifetime run of shows” across the U.S. with a trek that kicks off April 15 in Orlando and wraps up May 22 in Los Angeles. With no major promoting company attached to the tour, the 23-date stint will be produced by the artists themselves.
The chart-topping artists are set to “perform on the same stage to settle the score, promising an electrifying, heart-stopping experience,” according to a press release. “It’s time to get back to concerts, break molds and reset with music. Going back to concerts, is going back to life,” Rubio added. “This is going to be a dangerous summer,” Guzmán teased.
Guzmán, known to her fans as “La Reina de Corazones (Queen of Hearts),” has overall grossed a total of $11.6 million and has sold 265,000 tickets across 69 shows, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. Meanwhile, Rubio, a.k.a. “La Chica Dorada (Golden Girl),” has sold 91,000 tickets sold across 36 shows grossing $3.4 million.
Pre-sale begins today (Dec. 15) here at noon while tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, at 10a.m.
See the Perrísimas U.S. Tour dates below:
April 15 – Hard Rock Live/Cafe Orlando – Orlando
April 16 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Hard Rock Live – Fort Lauderdale
April 20 – PPL Center – Allentown, Pennsylvania
April 22 – Capitol One Hall – Tysons, Virginia
April 23 – United Palace Theatre – New York
April 27 – Rosemont Theatre – Chicago
April 28 – Tennessee Performing Arts Center-Andrew Jackson Hall – Nashville
April 29 – The Fox Theatre – Atlanta
May 1 – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, Texas
May 2 – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, Texas
May 4 – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park, Texas
May 5 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, Texas
May 6 – Payne Arena – Hidalgo, Texas
May 8 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio
May 10 – Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, Texas
May 12 – El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso
May 13 – AVA Amphitheatre – Tucson
May 14 – Agua Caliente Casino – Rancho Mirage, California
May 15 – Pechanga Arena – San Diego
May 18 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix
May 20 – SAP Center – San Jose, California
May 21 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Las Vegas
May 22 – Microsoft Theater – Los Angeles