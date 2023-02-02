Alejandra Guzmán & Fey Talk Eternas Tour: ‘The Music Becomes Eternal When It‘s the Public’s’

Alejandra Guzmán and Fey are two of the biggest Latin pop icons of the ’90s. For decades, they have maintained a strong presence in Latin pop/rock with their timeless hits. So when the two Mexican powerhouse artists officially announced Thursday (Feb. 2) via an Instagram Live with Billboard that they would be joining forces on tour, fans lost their minds.

“We are excited, happy to celebrate one more day of life and career,” Alejandra Guzman tells Billboard Latin’s social media manager Ingrid Fajardo. “The truth is that I am very thrilled about this day, to be able to invite everyone into our madness.”

“We are exploding in love, in emotion, in energy, and in music,” adds Fey.

The two idols, who were thrilled to reveal the news live, also mentioned exclusively that they will be releasing two singles together very soon, ahead of the tour that kicks off on May 4. “Since we were given the chance to be onstage together, we both know and are clear on who we are,” says Guzmán. “We started to write and flow, we already have two songs together!”

“Hits are eternal. The music becomes eternal when it becomes the public’s,” continues Guzmán, alluding to the name of the upcoming tour.

The “Eternamente Bella” and “Media Naranja” singers will kick off their stint in their native hometown at Arena CDMX; on June 23th they will follow up with a performance at Arena Monterrey in Northern Mexico. After these two homecoming shows, the divas of Mexican pop will announce more dates throughout Latin America. They will also embark on a US tour which will take place in September.

Both women are forces to be reckoned with in Spanish-language pop. Establishing herself as a kitschy electro-pop artist with a buoyant dance flair, Fey rose to stardom with her earwormy eponymous debut in 1995 via Sony Music Mexico. With her breakout LP, she scored a handful of soon-to-be-timeless hits, such as “Gatos en el Balcón,” “La Noche Se Mueve,” and the everlasting “Media Naranja.” Her success kept building into the following decade, where she explored other Latin rhythms, like the pop-reggaetón kiss-off of “No Te Necesito.”

In the ’90s, Fey reached two Top 10s on Hot Latin Songs, two on Hot Latin Airplay and five on Pop Latin Airplay, including a No. 1 for “Azucar Amargo.” To date, she has released a total of eight studio albums. On Sept. 25, 2020, the entertainer celebrated the 25th anniversary of her career with the English-language cut “The Perfect Song,” featuring Paul Oakenfold.

Like the yang to Fey’s yin, in a way, the Mexican Queen of Hearts whipped up a storm with her electrifying pop/rock that was filled with revelry and rebellion with a tinge of seduction. Guzmán broke into the scene with her third album, Eternamente Bella (1990), and she continued to drop gems like Flor de Papel (1991) and Libre (1993) and well into the next decade. The hitmaker has achieved a No. 1 for “Volverte A Amar,” two No. 1s for her 2017 album Versus (in collaboration with Gloria Trevi), and for La Guzmán: Primera Fila. With over 30 million albums sold, the Latin Grammy winner is considered one of the most successful Mexican singers.

Tickets for the Eternas Tour go on sale Feb. 8.