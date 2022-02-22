Alcover Reels In W Corona, Lucky Bossi, & Los Morroz For First-Ever Corrido Tumbado ‘Yo Tengo Un Angel’

Alcover has reeled in W Corona, Lucky Bossi and Los Morroz for his first ever corrido tumbado called “Yo Tengo un Angel” (“I Have an Angel”), premiering exclusively on Billboard Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The Dominican artist-producer teamed up with Mexican artist Adriel Favela to co-produce this experimental track, which fuses the corrido genre and hip-hop. Colombian artist Lucky Bossi, Mexican trap star W Corona, and newcomers Los Morroz bring to life lyrics about street life and envy but having an angel that guides their every move.

“I have an angel that takes care of my back / I have an angel, the prayers of my mom and my grandmother / there’s more than one that wants to kill me but they can’t,” they chant in the song.

“Yo Tengo Un Angel” comes on the heels of the death of Alcover’s longtime friend and co-producer Xtassy, who died earlier this month at the age of 37.

The former famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) was behind Don Omar’s 2010 mega-hit “Danza Kuduro” featuring Lucenzo, and produced many other bangers including “Taboo” and the “Dutty Love,” which ultimately put Natti Natasha on the map. In 2016, they released their first album as lead artists, The Rise: Latin Street Hits, via Universal Music Latino, which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Albums chart.

The music video, helmed by director Gera Huerta, shows all four artists fleeing the scene of a robbery and tragically losing a friend.

Watch the music video below: