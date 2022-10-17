See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of The Rudeboyz, Adam Levine & Maluma’s ‘Ojala’ Music Video Shoot

Ahead of The Rudeboyz, Adam Levine and Maluma‘s upcoming collaboration, titled “Ojalá,” Billboard can exclusively share behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot.

Directed by Diane Martel via NEON16 & Sony Music Latin, the pictures show candid moments between Levine, Maluma and his longtime collaborators, producing duo The Rudeboyz (Chan El Genio and Kevin ADG), who crowd together in front of a screen to watch the scenes and in one, the director makes an appearance where she’s huddling with the artists.

Los Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine with “Ojalá” music video director Diane Martel Guillermo & Maria Juliah

“Ojalá,” where the Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish for the first time, marks the debut single from The Rudeboyz’s upcoming first album. Set to be released Thursday (Oct. 20), The Rudeboyz captioned a teaser of the track with the following message: ️”A very important release for us with people we admire a lot!! Keep your eyes on this !! @maluma @adamlevine.”

The Rudeboyz, who were recently signed by Tainy‘s NEON16, have produced hits for artists such as Shakira, Sech, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce and Sebastián Yatra, among others.

Back in June, Levine had already hinted at a possible collaboration with the Colombian hitmaker. He posted a photo of them on Instagram of the two hanging out in a studio and wrote, “World ain’t ready.”

Los Rudeboyz, Adam Levine and Maluma at the “Ojalá” music video shoot Guillermo & Maria Juliah

The collaboration comes after allegations that the Maroon 5 frontman had been unfaithful to wife Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. In September, influencer Sumner Stroh claimed Levine had affair with her, and alleged that the rocker told her he was thinking of naming his upcoming baby Sumner.

Levine later issued a statement, denying that he had an affair. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”