6ix9ine Pulled From Premios Juventud Performance Due to Safety Concerns 

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been pulled from his performance at the 2023 Premios Juventud, Billboard has learned. The Mexican-American rapper was set to make the televised debut of “Pa’ Ti,” his collaboration with Dominican newcomer Yailin La Más Viral, on Thursday night (July 20).

“We are aware that many fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated performance of 6ix9ine and Yailin ‘La Más Viral’’ at this year’s Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico,” Univision said in a statement shared with Billboard Thursday morning. “After carefully assessing concerns that have been raised, and working closely with local authorities, the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety and Univision concluded that the artist 6ix9ine will not be part of the event. This decision is based on the safety recommendations issued by competent entities, and with the firm commitment of always prioritizing the safety and well-being of all those who are involved in and attend the show.”

Univision has not confirmed if Yailin will perform alone. (She is also nominated for best dembow collaboration, for the “Soy Mamá Remix” with La Insuperable and Farina.)

Billboard has reached out to 6ix9ine and Yailin for comment.

The decision comes after law enforcement in Puerto Rico advised Tekashi to not travel to the U.S. territory for the awards show due to alleged threats he has received. Some have speculated that the safety concerns are tied with the recent controversy the rapper has with Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.

Despite 6ix9ine being pulled from the performance, the rapper still traveled to La Isla del Encanto and posted videos on social media of himself arriving in his private jet and at his hotel. “I’m in Puerto Rico, the rumors are not true,” he posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 19). He also shared videos in an Instagram post, showing him deplaning from a private jet with Yailín.

Prior to her relationship with Tekashi, Yailín was married to Anuel, with whom she has a baby girl. The two separated earlier this year and have been having an ongoing online feud that Tekashi joined earlier this summer, attacking Anuel on his Instagram posts.