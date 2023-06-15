×
2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: Complete Winners List

Karol G was the night's big winner, nabbing six awards. See the full list below.

The 2023 Premios Tu Música Urbano was held live on Thursday (June 15) from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, awarding top urban artists as well as artists from other genres, such as tropical, pop, and Regional Mexican who have experimented with the urban realm.

Karol G was the evening’s big winner, nabbing six awards including the coveted artist of the year, song of the year, and tour of the year. Other top winners included Feid, who scooped top male artist, collaboration of the year, and album of the year by a male artist; Rauw Alejandro, who won top social artist and songwriter/composer of the year; and Vico C, who won the best comeback, in addition to a special trajectory award, to name a few.

All told, 32 categories were announced.

Below, see the full list of winners at the 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano awards:

Artist of the Year: Karol G

Top Artist — Male: Feid

Top Artist — Female: Becky G

Top Artist — Duo or Group: Wisin y Yandel 

Top New Artist — Male: Cris Mj

Top New Artist — Female: Elena Rose 

Top Rising Star — Male: Eladio Carrión

Top Rising Star — Female: Young Miko 

Top Social Artist: Rauw Alejandro 

Song of the Year: “Provenza” – Karol G  

Song of the Year — Duo or Group: “Besos Moja2” – Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía

Remix of the Year: “La Bebe Remix” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

Collaboration of the Year: “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid 

Top Artist — Pop Urban: Jay Wheeler 

Top Artist — Tropical Urban: Romeo Santos

Top Artist — Dembow: El Alfa

Top Artist — Trap: Anuel AA

Top Artist — Regional Urban: Eslabón Armado

 Top Artist — Christian/Spiritual: Farruko

 Top Song — Pop Urban: “X Si Volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos

Top Song — Tropical Urban: “Si Te Preguntan…” – Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler 

Top Song — Dembow: “Ojos Ferrari” – Karol G, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior

Top Song — Trap: “El Nene” – Anuel AA , Foreign Teck

 Top Song — Christian/Spiritual: “Nazareno” – Farruko

Album of the Year — Male Artist: Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid

Album of the Year — Female Artist: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Album of the Year — Rising Stars: Sen2 Kbrn VOL.2 – Eladio Carrión

Video of the Year: “JS4E” – Arcángel 

Top Music Producer: Bizarrap

 Songwriter/Composer of the Year: Rauw Alejandro

Tour of the Year: “$trip Love Tour” – Karol G

The Best Comeback: Vico C

