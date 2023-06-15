2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano: Complete Winners List

The 2023 Premios Tu Música Urbano was held live on Thursday (June 15) from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, awarding top urban artists as well as artists from other genres, such as tropical, pop, and Regional Mexican who have experimented with the urban realm.
Karol G was the evening’s big winner, nabbing six awards including the coveted artist of the year, song of the year, and tour of the year. Other top winners included Feid, who scooped top male artist, collaboration of the year, and album of the year by a male artist; Rauw Alejandro, who won top social artist and songwriter/composer of the year; and Vico C, who won the best comeback, in addition to a special trajectory award, to name a few.
All told, 32 categories were announced.
Below, see the full list of winners at the 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano awards:
Artist of the Year: Karol G
Top Artist — Male: Feid
Top Artist — Female: Becky G
Top Artist — Duo or Group: Wisin y Yandel
Top New Artist — Male: Cris Mj
Top New Artist — Female: Elena Rose
Top Rising Star — Male: Eladio Carrión
Top Rising Star — Female: Young Miko
Top Social Artist: Rauw Alejandro
Song of the Year: “Provenza” – Karol G
Song of the Year — Duo or Group: “Besos Moja2” – Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía
Remix of the Year: “La Bebe Remix” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma
Collaboration of the Year: “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid
Top Artist — Pop Urban: Jay Wheeler
Top Artist — Tropical Urban: Romeo Santos
Top Artist — Dembow: El Alfa
Top Artist — Trap: Anuel AA
Top Artist — Regional Urban: Eslabón Armado
Top Artist — Christian/Spiritual: Farruko
Top Song — Pop Urban: “X Si Volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos
Top Song — Tropical Urban: “Si Te Preguntan…” – Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler
Top Song — Dembow: “Ojos Ferrari” – Karol G, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior
Top Song — Trap: “El Nene” – Anuel AA , Foreign Teck
Top Song — Christian/Spiritual: “Nazareno” – Farruko
Album of the Year — Male Artist: Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum – Feid
Album of the Year — Female Artist: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
Album of the Year — Rising Stars: Sen2 Kbrn VOL.2 – Eladio Carrión
Video of the Year: “JS4E” – Arcángel
Top Music Producer: Bizarrap
Songwriter/Composer of the Year: Rauw Alejandro
Tour of the Year: “$trip Love Tour” – Karol G
The Best Comeback: Vico C