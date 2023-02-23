2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Winners List (Updating)

Sebastián Yatra tops the Premio Lo Nuestro nominations with 10 nods, including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.
The nominations are fan-voted and based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list. The 35th annual awards show is broadcasting live via Univision and simulcasting on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.
See all of Thursday’s biggest winners below (updating list):
Urban – Album of the Year
Envolver – Anitta
Esquemas – Becky G
La Última Misión – Wisin y Yandel
Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren – Anuel AA
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Lyke Mike – Myke Towers
Motomami – Rosalía
Sauce Boyz 2 – Eladio Carrión
The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny — WINNER
Tour of the Year
De Adentro Pa Afuera World Tour – Camilo
De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour – Los Ángeles Azules
Dharma World Tour – Sebastián Yatra
El Último Tour del Mundo & World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Enfiestados Y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Misión World Tour – Wisin Y Yandel
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee — WINNER
Motomami World Tour – Rosalía
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G
Regional Mexican – Norteño Song of the Year
“Chale” – Eden Muñoz — WINNER
“Gato de Madrugada” – Joss Favela
“Míranos Ahora” – Calibre 50
“No” – Alfredo Olivas
“No Paras de Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
“Si Me Duele Que Duela” – Intocable
Pop – Song of the Year
“Como Tú Decías” – Tommy Torres
“DPM (De P*ta Madre)” – Kany García
“Espacio En Tu Corazón” – Enrique Iglesias
“Pedir Perdón” – Ednita Nazario
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra — WINNER
“Te Amo Y Punto” – Chayanne
“Volver a Casa” – Pedro Capó
“Yo Soy” – Paulina Rubio
Pop – Collaboration of the Year
“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
“Índigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
“Intenciones” – Mario Puglia & Renee
“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
“Si Pudiera” – Vanesa Martín & Jesse & Joy
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro — WINNER
“Vacaciones” – Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo
“Wow BB” – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala
Tropical – Album of the Year
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
De Menor A Mayor – Gente de Zona
De Trulla Con El Combo – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Debut T Segunda Tanda, Vol. 1 – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
Luis Figueroa – Luis Figueroa
Mi Muchachita – Elvis Martinez
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony — WINNER
Resistirá – Milly Quezada
Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay – Olga Tañón
“Crossover” Collaboration of the Year
“La Fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd — WINNER
“Nostálgico” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown
“SG” – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa
“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
“Sin Fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Tropical – Artist of the Year
Carlos Vives
Gente de Zona
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Juan Luis Guerra
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Olga Tañón
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos — WINNER
Víctor Manuelle
Regional Mexican – Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Amor Ilegal” – Majo Aguilar
“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Me Hace Tanto Bien” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz
“Triste” – Chayín Rubio
“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal — WINNER
Pop – Group or Duo of the Year
CNCO — WINNER
Ha*Ash
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Matisse
Mau y Ricky
Morat
Piso 21
Reik
Sin Bandera
Pop – Album of the Year
777 – Piso 21
Clichés – Jesse & Joy
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra — WINNER
El Amor Que Merecemos – Kany García
Isla Divina – Gloria Trevi
Ley de Gravedad – Luis Fonsi
Leyendas (Edición de Lujo) – Carlos Rivera
Play – Ricky Martin
XOXO – CNCO
Tropical – Song of the Year
“La Cantante (Salsa)” – Yahaira Plasencia ft. Ator Untela
“Lao’ a Lao’” – Prince Royce
“Mala” – Marc Anthony
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos — WINNER
“Todavía Te Espero” – Luis Figueroa
Regional Mexican – Sierreña Song of the Year
“Como Antes” – Nathan Galante
“Descansando” – Fuerza Regida
“Híbrido” – Virlán García
“Soy El Único” – Yahritza y Su Esencia — WINNER
“Un Día Menos” – Grupo Los de Chiwas
Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year
Ángela Aguilar
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Camilo
Christian Nodal
Grupo Firme
J Balvin
Karol G
Prince Royce
Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Como Lo Hice Yo” – Matisse & Carin León
“Envolver” – Anitta
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavares
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Album of the Year
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Esquemas – Becky G
Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
Motomami – Rosalía
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Remix of the Year
“Entre Nosotros (Remix)” – Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, María Becerra & Nicki Nicole
“Envolver (Remix)” – Anitta & Justin Quiles
“Gracias (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
“La Ducha (Remix)” – Elena Rose, María Becerra, Greeicy, Becky G & TINI
“Sal y Perrea (Remix)” – Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin
New Artist Male
Bizarrap
Humbre
Lasso
Lit Killah
Maldy
Mario Puglia
Mora
Quevedo
Ryan Castro
Trueno
New Artist Female
Bad Gyal
Corina Smith
Elsa y Elmar
Kim Loaiza
La Gabi
Las Villa
Lola Indigo
Tokischa
Villano Antillano
Young Miko
Regional Mexican – New Artist
Aldo Trujillo
Carin León
DannyLux
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Los Del Limit
Luis R Conriquez
Uziel Payan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
The Perfect Mix of the Year
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Cumbia Del Corazón” – Los Ángeles Azules & Carlos Vives
“Ella Qué Te Dio” – Ángela Aguilar & Jesse & Joy
“El Pañuelo” – Romeos Santos & Rosalía
“Llorar y Llorar” – Mau Y Ricky & Carin León
“Loquita” – Reik & Rauw Alejandro
“Mariposa Traicionera” – Maná & Alejandro Fernández
“Oh Na Na” – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy
“Santo” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
DJ of the Year
Agudelo 888
Bizarrap
Caleb Calloway
Dímelo Flow
DJ Bash
DJ Pope
DJ Tao
DJ Tornall
Fer Palacio
Pablito Pesadilla
Pop – Male Artist of the Year
Camilo
Carlos Rivera
Chayanne
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Pedro Capó
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra
Tommy Torres
Pop – Female Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Christina Aguilera
Ednita Nazario
Gloria Trevi
Kany García
Laura Pausini
Paulina Rubio
Shakira
Sofía Reyes Yuri
Pop-Urban – Song of the Year
“Buenos Días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Experimento” – Myke Towers
“Fiesta” – Farina & Ryan Castro
“La Funka” – Ozuna
“Mama Tetema” – Maluma ft. Raywanny
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
“Toa La Noche” – CNCO
“TV” – Sebastián Yatra
Pop-Urban/Dance – Song of the Year
“Baila Así” – Play-N-Skillz, Thalía, Becky G & Chiquis
“Bailé Con Mi Ex” – Becky G
“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
“Berlin” – Zion & Lennox & María Becerra
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“El Teke Teke” – Carlos Vives, Black Eyed Peas & Play-N-Skillz
“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
“Mujeriego” – Ryan Castro
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
Pop/Ballad – Song of the Year
“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
“Ahora Sé” – Sin Bandera
“Caja” – Laura Pausini
“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
“El Día Que Me Quieras” – Ricardo Montaner
“Ensayando Cómo Pedirte Perdón” – Gloria Trevi
“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
“Nuestra Balada” – Luis Fonsi
“Respira” – Jesse & Joy
Urban – Male Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Don Omar
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Wisin
Urban – Female Artist of the Year
Anitta
Becky G
Elena Rose
Farina
Karol G
María Becerra
Natti Natasha
Nicky Nicole
Rosalía
Tokischa
Urban – Song of the Year
“Deprimida” – Ozuna
“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
“Dos Tragos” – Jay Wheeler
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Nivel De Perreo” – J Balvin & Ryan Castro
“Ojos Rojos” – Nicky Jam
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Remix” – Daddy Yankee
“Sensual Bebé” – Jhayco
Urban – Collaboration of the Year
“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
“Emojis de Corazones” – Wisin, Jhayco, Ozuna & Los Legendarios
“Friki” – Feid & Karol G
“Lo Siento BB:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Nos Comemos” – Tiago PZK & Ozuna
“Problemón” – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro
“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Tropical – Collaboration of the Year
“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
“El Negrito” – Gente de Zona & Carlos Vives
“Señor Juez” – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
“Si Yo Estoy Loco” – SanLuis & Fonseca
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
“Vamo’ A Ver Si El Gas Pela” – Víctor Manuelle, Miky Woodz & Marvin Santiago
Regional Mexican – Male Artist of the Year
Adriel Favela
Alfredo Olivas
Carin León
Christian Nodal
Eden Muñoz
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Joss Favela
Lenin Ramírez
Pepe Aguilar
Regional Mexican – Female Artist of the Year
Aída Cuevas
Ana Bárbara
Ángela Aguilar
Carolina Ross
Chiquis
Flor de Toloache
Las Marías
Lupita Infante
Majo Aguilar
Yuridia
Regional Mexican – Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“Mis Problemas” – Chiquis
“No Paras De Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
“Ojos Cerrados” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Carin León
“Otra Noche” – Los Ángeles Azules & Nicki Nicole
“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
“Ya Supérame (En Vivo)” – Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican – Collaboration of the Year
“Amores Van y Vienen” – La Nueva Estrategia & La Maquinaria Norteña
“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“En Tu Perra Vida” – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez
“La Sinvergüenza” – Christian Nodal & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
“Tus Desprecios” – Pepe Aguilar & El Fantasma
Regional Mexican – Grupo o Duo of the Year
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda Los Sebastianes
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Grupo Firme
La Adictiva
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
La Fiera de Ojinaga
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Regional Mexican – Banda Song of the Year
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“Quiero Amanecer Con Alguien” – Chiquis
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
Regional Mexican – Album of the Year
A La Medida – Pepe Aguilar
Abeja Reina – Chiquis
Aclarando La Mente – Joss Favela
Enfiestados Y Amanecidos – Grupo Firme
Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
Jalas O No Jalas (Edición Deluxe) – La Fiera de Ojinaga
Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
Prefiero Estar Contigo – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho