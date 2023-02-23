2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Winners List (Updating)

Sebastián Yatra tops the Premio Lo Nuestro nominations with 10 nods, including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Sebastián Yatra See latest videos, charts and news

The nominations are fan-voted and based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list. The 35th annual awards show is broadcasting live via Univision and simulcasting on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.

See all of Thursday’s biggest winners below (updating list):

Urban – Album of the Year

Envolver – Anitta

Esquemas – Becky G

La Última Misión – Wisin y Yandel

Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren – Anuel AA

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Lyke Mike – Myke Towers

Motomami – Rosalía

Sauce Boyz 2 – Eladio Carrión

The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny — WINNER

Tour of the Year

De Adentro Pa Afuera World Tour – Camilo

De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour – Los Ángeles Azules

Dharma World Tour – Sebastián Yatra

El Último Tour del Mundo & World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny

Enfiestados Y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme

La Última Misión World Tour – Wisin Y Yandel

La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee — WINNER

Motomami World Tour – Rosalía

Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma

$trip Love Tour – Karol G

Regional Mexican – Norteño Song of the Year

“Chale” – Eden Muñoz — WINNER

“Gato de Madrugada” – Joss Favela

“Míranos Ahora” – Calibre 50

“No” – Alfredo Olivas

“No Paras de Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga

“Si Me Duele Que Duela” – Intocable

Pop – Song of the Year

“Como Tú Decías” – Tommy Torres

“DPM (De P*ta Madre)” – Kany García

“Espacio En Tu Corazón” – Enrique Iglesias

“Pedir Perdón” – Ednita Nazario

“Pegao” – Camilo

“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra — WINNER

“Te Amo Y Punto” – Chayanne

“Volver a Casa” – Pedro Capó

“Yo Soy” – Paulina Rubio

Pop – Collaboration of the Year

“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik

“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán

“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

“Índigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“Intenciones” – Mario Puglia & Renee

“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz

“Si Pudiera” – Vanesa Martín & Jesse & Joy

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro — WINNER

“Vacaciones” – Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo

“Wow BB” – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala

Tropical – Album of the Year

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

De Menor A Mayor – Gente de Zona

De Trulla Con El Combo – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Debut T Segunda Tanda, Vol. 1 – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle

Luis Figueroa – Luis Figueroa

Mi Muchachita – Elvis Martinez

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony — WINNER

Resistirá – Milly Quezada

Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay – Olga Tañón

“Crossover” Collaboration of the Year

“La Fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd — WINNER

“Nostálgico” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown

“SG” – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa

“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran

“Sin Fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake

Tropical – Artist of the Year

Carlos Vives

Gente de Zona

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Juan Luis Guerra

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Olga Tañón

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos — WINNER

Víctor Manuelle

Regional Mexican – Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year

“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar

“Amor Ilegal” – Majo Aguilar

“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

“Me Hace Tanto Bien” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz

“Triste” – Chayín Rubio

“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal — WINNER

Pop – Group or Duo of the Year

CNCO — WINNER

Ha*Ash

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Matisse

Mau y Ricky

Morat

Piso 21

Reik

Sin Bandera

Pop – Album of the Year

777 – Piso 21

Clichés – Jesse & Joy

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra — WINNER

El Amor Que Merecemos – Kany García

Isla Divina – Gloria Trevi

Ley de Gravedad – Luis Fonsi

Leyendas (Edición de Lujo) – Carlos Rivera

Play – Ricky Martin

XOXO – CNCO

Tropical – Song of the Year

“La Cantante (Salsa)” – Yahaira Plasencia ft. Ator Untela

“Lao’ a Lao’” – Prince Royce

“Mala” – Marc Anthony

“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos — WINNER

“Todavía Te Espero” – Luis Figueroa

Regional Mexican – Sierreña Song of the Year

“Como Antes” – Nathan Galante

“Descansando” – Fuerza Regida

“Híbrido” – Virlán García

“Soy El Único” – Yahritza y Su Esencia — WINNER

“Un Día Menos” – Grupo Los de Chiwas

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Grupo Firme

J Balvin

Karol G

Prince Royce

Sebastián Yatra

Song of the Year

“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar

“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma

“Como Lo Hice Yo” – Matisse & Carin León

“Envolver” – Anitta

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavares

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos

“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra

“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech

Album of the Year

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra

Esquemas – Becky G

Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos

Motomami – Rosalía

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Remix of the Year

“Entre Nosotros (Remix)” – Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, María Becerra & Nicki Nicole

“Envolver (Remix)” – Anitta & Justin Quiles

“Gracias (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko

“La Ducha (Remix)” – Elena Rose, María Becerra, Greeicy, Becky G & TINI

“Sal y Perrea (Remix)” – Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin

New Artist Male

Bizarrap

Humbre

Lasso

Lit Killah

Maldy

Mario Puglia

Mora

Quevedo

Ryan Castro

Trueno

New Artist Female

Bad Gyal

Corina Smith

Elsa y Elmar

Kim Loaiza

La Gabi

Las Villa

Lola Indigo

Tokischa

Villano Antillano

Young Miko

Regional Mexican – New Artist

Aldo Trujillo

Carin León

DannyLux

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Los Del Limit

Luis R Conriquez

Uziel Payan

Yahritza y Su Esencia

The Perfect Mix of the Year

“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma

“Cumbia Del Corazón” – Los Ángeles Azules & Carlos Vives

“Ella Qué Te Dio” – Ángela Aguilar & Jesse & Joy

“El Pañuelo” – Romeos Santos & Rosalía

“Llorar y Llorar” – Mau Y Ricky & Carin León

“Loquita” – Reik & Rauw Alejandro

“Mariposa Traicionera” – Maná & Alejandro Fernández

“Oh Na Na” – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy

“Santo” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra

DJ of the Year

Agudelo 888

Bizarrap

Caleb Calloway

Dímelo Flow

DJ Bash

DJ Pope

DJ Tao

DJ Tornall

Fer Palacio

Pablito Pesadilla

Pop – Male Artist of the Year

Camilo

Carlos Rivera

Chayanne

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Pedro Capó

Ricky Martin

Sebastián Yatra

Tommy Torres

Pop – Female Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Christina Aguilera

Ednita Nazario

Gloria Trevi

Kany García

Laura Pausini

Paulina Rubio

Shakira

Sofía Reyes Yuri

Pop-Urban – Song of the Year

“Buenos Días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Experimento” – Myke Towers

“Fiesta” – Farina & Ryan Castro

“La Funka” – Ozuna

“Mama Tetema” – Maluma ft. Raywanny

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Toa La Noche” – CNCO

“TV” – Sebastián Yatra

Pop-Urban/Dance – Song of the Year

“Baila Así” – Play-N-Skillz, Thalía, Becky G & Chiquis

“Bailé Con Mi Ex” – Becky G

“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina

“Berlin” – Zion & Lennox & María Becerra

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“El Teke Teke” – Carlos Vives, Black Eyed Peas & Play-N-Skillz

“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull

“Mujeriego” – Ryan Castro

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

Pop/Ballad – Song of the Year

“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik

“Ahora Sé” – Sin Bandera

“Caja” – Laura Pausini

“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán

“El Día Que Me Quieras” – Ricardo Montaner

“Ensayando Cómo Pedirte Perdón” – Gloria Trevi

“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz

“Nuestra Balada” – Luis Fonsi

“Respira” – Jesse & Joy

Urban – Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Don Omar

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Wisin

Urban – Female Artist of the Year

Anitta

Becky G

Elena Rose

Farina

Karol G

María Becerra

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Rosalía

Tokischa

Urban – Song of the Year

“Deprimida” – Ozuna

“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Dos Tragos” – Jay Wheeler

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Nivel De Perreo” – J Balvin & Ryan Castro

“Ojos Rojos” – Nicky Jam

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Remix” – Daddy Yankee

“Sensual Bebé” – Jhayco

Urban – Collaboration of the Year

“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina

“Emojis de Corazones” – Wisin, Jhayco, Ozuna & Los Legendarios

“Friki” – Feid & Karol G

“Lo Siento BB:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Nos Comemos” – Tiago PZK & Ozuna

“Problemón” – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro

“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech

Tropical – Collaboration of the Year

“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo

“El Negrito” – Gente de Zona & Carlos Vives

“Señor Juez” – Ozuna & Anthony Santos

“Si Yo Estoy Loco” – SanLuis & Fonseca

“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra

“Vamo’ A Ver Si El Gas Pela” – Víctor Manuelle, Miky Woodz & Marvin Santiago

Regional Mexican – Male Artist of the Year

Adriel Favela

Alfredo Olivas

Carin León

Christian Nodal

Eden Muñoz

El Fantasma

Gerardo Ortiz

Joss Favela

Lenin Ramírez

Pepe Aguilar

Regional Mexican – Female Artist of the Year

Aída Cuevas

Ana Bárbara

Ángela Aguilar

Carolina Ross

Chiquis

Flor de Toloache

Las Marías

Lupita Infante

Majo Aguilar

Yuridia

Regional Mexican – Song of the Year

“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar

“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“Mis Problemas” – Chiquis

“No Paras De Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga

“Ojos Cerrados” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Carin León

“Otra Noche” – Los Ángeles Azules & Nicki Nicole

“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal

“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva

“Ya Supérame (En Vivo)” – Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican – Collaboration of the Year

“Amores Van y Vienen” – La Nueva Estrategia & La Maquinaria Norteña

“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

“En Tu Perra Vida” – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez

“La Sinvergüenza” – Christian Nodal & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

“Tus Desprecios” – Pepe Aguilar & El Fantasma

Regional Mexican – Grupo o Duo of the Year

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda Los Sebastianes

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Grupo Firme

La Adictiva

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

La Fiera de Ojinaga

Los Ángeles Azules

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Regional Mexican – Banda Song of the Year

“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma

“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“Quiero Amanecer Con Alguien” – Chiquis

“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva

Regional Mexican – Album of the Year

A La Medida – Pepe Aguilar

Abeja Reina – Chiquis

Aclarando La Mente – Joss Favela

Enfiestados Y Amanecidos – Grupo Firme

Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal

Jalas O No Jalas (Edición Deluxe) – La Fiera de Ojinaga

Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos

Prefiero Estar Contigo – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho