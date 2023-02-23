2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Winners List

Sebastián Yatra may have been the most nominated artist of the night with 10 nods but it was Grupo Firme who was the top winner at Premio Lo Nuestro. The banda/norteño ensemble took home six awards (of their nine nominations) including regional Mexican album of the year (Enfiestados Y Amanecidos), regional Mexican song of the year (“Ya Supérame”) and the perfect mix of the year (“Cada Quien” with Maluma).
Yatra and Karol G weren’t far behind. Each took home four awards. Yatra took male artist of the year, pop, and album of the year, pop. Meanwhile, Karol beat artists such as Bad Bunny, Camilo and Christian Nodal in the artist of the year category. Bad Bunny won three awards, including album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti. Bizarrap, Shakira and Daddy Yankee also won three each.
It’s worth noting that most of the awards were announced online. Only a handful of the 39 categories were televised. Marc Anthony was the first one to take the stage to accept album of the year, tropical, for Pa’lla Voy. In his speech, he thanked his fellow nominees for inspiring him and ended with: “All of us in this room are dreamers and we dedicated our lives to this. There’s a lot still more to come, mi gente.”
The 35th annual Premio Lo Nuestro, which took place Thursday (Feb. 23) in Miami, mainly centered on performances, with more than 20 musical numbers taking place throughout the three-hour show. The ceremony kicked off with Yatra who performed his new single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar.” A new generation of urban artists, such as Tiago PZK, Elena Rose and Alvaro Diaz also took the stage as each member represented a distinct scene from across the Spanish-speaking continent.
The special honorees of the night were Victor Manuelle, Ivy Queen and Intocable who all received a special tributes from fellow colleagues. Ivy took the stage to give a powerful speech and dedicated her award to all the fans who felt empowered after listening to her music. Manuelle thanked his family, colleagues and fans for the support as he celebrated 30 years in music and Intocable was brief saying, “thank you, see you.”
Below, the complete list of winners:
Urban – Album of the Year
Envolver – Anitta
Esquemas – Becky G
La Última Misión – Wisin y Yandel
Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren – Anuel AA
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Lyke Mike – Myke Towers
Motomami – Rosalía
Sauce Boyz 2 – Eladio Carrión
The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny — WINNER
Tour of the Year
De Adentro Pa Afuera World Tour – Camilo
De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour – Los Ángeles Azules
Dharma World Tour – Sebastián Yatra
El Último Tour del Mundo & World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Enfiestados Y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Misión World Tour – Wisin Y Yandel
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee — WINNER
Motomami World Tour – Rosalía
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G
Regional Mexican – Norteño Song of the Year
“Chale” – Eden Muñoz — WINNER
“Gato de Madrugada” – Joss Favela
“Míranos Ahora” – Calibre 50
“No” – Alfredo Olivas
“No Paras de Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
“Si Me Duele Que Duela” – Intocable
Pop – Song of the Year
“Como Tú Decías” – Tommy Torres
“DPM (De P*ta Madre)” – Kany García
“Espacio En Tu Corazón” – Enrique Iglesias
“Pedir Perdón” – Ednita Nazario
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra — WINNER
“Te Amo Y Punto” – Chayanne
“Volver a Casa” – Pedro Capó
“Yo Soy” – Paulina Rubio
Pop – Collaboration of the Year
“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
“Índigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
“Intenciones” – Mario Puglia & Renee
“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
“Si Pudiera” – Vanesa Martín & Jesse & Joy
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro — WINNER
“Vacaciones” – Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo
“Wow BB” – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala
Tropical – Album of the Year
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
De Menor A Mayor – Gente de Zona
De Trulla Con El Combo – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Debut T Segunda Tanda, Vol. 1 – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
Luis Figueroa – Luis Figueroa
Mi Muchachita – Elvis Martinez
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony — WINNER
Resistirá – Milly Quezada
Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay – Olga Tañón
“Crossover” Collaboration of the Year
“La Fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd — WINNER
“Nostálgico” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown
“SG” – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa
“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
“Sin Fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Tropical – Artist of the Year
Carlos Vives
Gente de Zona
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Juan Luis Guerra
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Olga Tañón
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos — WINNER
Víctor Manuelle
Regional Mexican – Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Amor Ilegal” – Majo Aguilar
“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Me Hace Tanto Bien” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz
“Triste” – Chayín Rubio
“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal — WINNER
Pop – Group or Duo of the Year
CNCO — WINNER
Ha*Ash
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Matisse
Mau y Ricky
Morat
Piso 21
Reik
Sin Bandera
Pop – Album of the Year
777 – Piso 21
Clichés – Jesse & Joy
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra — WINNER
El Amor Que Merecemos – Kany García
Isla Divina – Gloria Trevi
Ley de Gravedad – Luis Fonsi
Leyendas (Edición de Lujo) – Carlos Rivera
Play – Ricky Martin
XOXO – CNCO
Tropical – Song of the Year
“La Cantante (Salsa)” – Yahaira Plasencia ft. Ator Untela
“Lao’ a Lao’” – Prince Royce
“Mala” – Marc Anthony
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos — WINNER
“Todavía Te Espero” – Luis Figueroa
Regional Mexican – Sierreña Song of the Year
“Como Antes” – Nathan Galante
“Descansando” – Fuerza Regida
“Híbrido” – Virlán García
“Soy El Único” – Yahritza y Su Esencia — WINNER
“Un Día Menos” – Grupo Los de Chiwas
New Artist Female
Bad Gyal
Corina Smith
Elsa y Elmar
Kim Loaiza — WINNER
La Gabi
Las Villa
Lola Indigo
Tokischa
Villano Antillano
Young Miko
Regional Mexican – Female Artist of the Year
Aída Cuevas
Ana Bárbara
Ángela Aguilar — WINNER
Carolina Ross
Chiquis
Flor de Toloache
Las Marías
Lupita Infante
Majo Aguilar
Yuridia
Urban – Female Artist of the Year
Anitta
Becky G
Elena Rose
Farina
Karol G — WINNER
María Becerra
Natti Natasha
Nicky Nicole
Rosalía
Tokischa
New Artist Male
Bizarrap — WINNER
Humbre
Lasso
Lit Killah
Maldy
Mario Puglia
Mora
Quevedo
Ryan Castro
Trueno
Regional Mexican – Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“Mis Problemas” – Chiquis
“No Paras De Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
“Ojos Cerrados” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Carin León
“Otra Noche” – Los Ángeles Azules & Nicki Nicole
“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
“Ya Supérame (En Vivo)” – Grupo Firme — WINNER
Regional Mexican – Banda Song of the Year
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma — WINNER
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“Quiero Amanecer Con Alguien” – Chiquis
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
Regional Mexican – Grupo o Duo of the Year
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda Los Sebastianes
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Grupo Firme — WINNER
La Adictiva
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
La Fiera de Ojinaga
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
DJ of the Year
Agudelo 888
Bizarrap — WINNER
Caleb Calloway
Dímelo Flow
DJ Bash
DJ Pope
DJ Tao
DJ Tornall
Fer Palacio
Pablito Pesadilla
Urban – Male Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee — DADDY YANKEE
Don Omar
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Wisin
Remix of the Year
“Entre Nosotros (Remix)” – Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, María Becerra & Nicki Nicole
“Envolver (Remix)” – Anitta & Justin Quiles
“Gracias (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
“La Ducha (Remix)” – Elena Rose, María Becerra, Greeicy, Becky G & TINI
“Sal y Perrea (Remix)” – Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin — WINNER
Pop-Urban – Song of the Year
“Buenos Días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Experimento” – Myke Towers
“Fiesta” – Farina & Ryan Castro
“La Funka” – Ozuna
“Mama Tetema” – Maluma ft. Raywanny
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro — WINNER
“Toa La Noche” – CNCO
“TV” – Sebastián Yatra
Urban – Song of the Year
“Deprimida” – Ozuna
“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
“Dos Tragos” – Jay Wheeler
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Nivel De Perreo” – J Balvin & Ryan Castro
“Ojos Rojos” – Nicky Jam
“Provenza” – Karol G — WINNER
“Remix” – Daddy Yankee
“Sensual Bebé” – Jhayco
Regional Mexican – Male Artist of the Year
Adriel Favela
Alfredo Olivas
Carin León
Christian Nodal — WINNER
Eden Muñoz
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Joss Favela
Lenin Ramírez
Pepe Aguilar
Pop/Ballad – Song of the Year
“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
“Ahora Sé” – Sin Bandera
“Caja” – Laura Pausini
“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán — WINNER
“El Día Que Me Quieras” – Ricardo Montaner
“Ensayando Cómo Pedirte Perdón” – Gloria Trevi
“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
“Nuestra Balada” – Luis Fonsi
“Respira” – Jesse & Joy
Pop – Female Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Christina Aguilera
Ednita Nazario
Gloria Trevi
Kany García
Laura Pausini
Paulina Rubio
Shakira — WINNER
Sofía Reyes Yuri
Regional Mexican – Collaboration of the Year
“Amores Van y Vienen” – La Nueva Estrategia & La Maquinaria Norteña
“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“En Tu Perra Vida” – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez — WINNER
“La Sinvergüenza” – Christian Nodal & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
“Tus Desprecios” – Pepe Aguilar & El Fantasma
Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year
Ángela Aguilar
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Camilo
Christian Nodal
Grupo Firme
J Balvin
Karol G — WINNER
Prince Royce
Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Como Lo Hice Yo” – Matisse & Carin León
“Envolver” – Anitta
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G — WINNER
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavares
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Album of the Year
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Esquemas – Becky G
Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
Motomami – Rosalía
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny — WINNER
Regional Mexican – New Artist
Aldo Trujillo
Carin León — WINNER
DannyLux
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Los Del Limit
Luis R Conriquez
Uziel Payan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
The Perfect Mix of the Year
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma — WINNER
“Cumbia Del Corazón” – Los Ángeles Azules & Carlos Vives
“Ella Qué Te Dio” – Ángela Aguilar & Jesse & Joy
“El Pañuelo” – Romeos Santos & Rosalía
“Llorar y Llorar” – Mau Y Ricky & Carin León
“Loquita” – Reik & Rauw Alejandro
“Mariposa Traicionera” – Maná & Alejandro Fernández
“Oh Na Na” – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy
“Santo” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
Pop – Male Artist of the Year
Camilo
Carlos Rivera
Chayanne
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Pedro Capó
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra — WINNER
Tommy Torres
Pop-Urban/Dance – Song of the Year
“Baila Así” – Play-N-Skillz, Thalía, Becky G & Chiquis
“Bailé Con Mi Ex” – Becky G
“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
“Berlin” – Zion & Lennox & María Becerra
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“El Teke Teke” – Carlos Vives, Black Eyed Peas & Play-N-Skillz
“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
“Mujeriego” – Ryan Castro
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo — WINNER
Urban – Collaboration of the Year
“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
“Emojis de Corazones” – Wisin, Jhayco, Ozuna & Los Legendarios
“Friki” – Feid & Karol G
“Lo Siento BB:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone — WINNER
“Nos Comemos” – Tiago PZK & Ozuna
“Problemón” – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro
“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Tropical – Collaboration of the Year
“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
“El Negrito” – Gente de Zona & Carlos Vives
“Señor Juez” – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
“Si Yo Estoy Loco” – SanLuis & Fonseca
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra — WINNER
“Vamo’ A Ver Si El Gas Pela” – Víctor Manuelle, Miky Woodz & Marvin Santiago
Regional Mexican – Album of the Year
A La Medida – Pepe Aguilar
Abeja Reina – Chiquis
Aclarando La Mente – Joss Favela
Enfiestados Y Amanecidos – Grupo Firme — WINNER
Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
Jalas O No Jalas (Edición Deluxe) – La Fiera de Ojinaga
Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
Prefiero Estar Contigo – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho