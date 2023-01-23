Sebastian Yatra Leads 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: Complete List

Amid the current musical reign of Bad Bunny, Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra leaps forward with 10 nominations to the 35th edition of the Premio Lo Nuestro awards. Univision announced on Monday (Jan. 23) the complete list of nominations and hosts for the show, which will air live from the Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23.
Sebastian Yatra’s nods include the coveted all-genre artist of the year, song of the year and album of the year categories. He is also nominated for tour of the year — which returned this year by popular demand, according to the organizers — and other pop categories. His PLN-nominated album Dharma (2022) peaked at No. 2 on Latin Pop Albums and No. 13 on Top Latin Albums, among other Billboard chart achievements.
He is closely followed by Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G and Grupo Firme, who each garnered nine nods; urbano household names Maluma, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna take eight each. Beloved couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G and J Balvin.
Aside from topping the list, Yatra will co-host the longest-running Latin music ceremony alongside TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican pop superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.
In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories. The nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.
Starting today, fans can vote for their favorite artists on PremioLoNuestro.com, until Sunday, Feb. 5.
This year’s theme is “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World is Ours), and the 35th annual award show will broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. It will simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.
See the complete list of nominees below:
Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year
Ángela Aguilar
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Camilo
Christian Nodal
Grupo Firme
J Balvin
Karol G
Prince Royce
Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Como Lo Hice Yo” – Matisse & Carin León
“Envolver” – Anitta
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavares
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Album of the Year
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Esquemas – Becky G
Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
Motomami – Rosalía
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Remix of the Year
“Entre Nosotros (Remix)” – Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, María Becerra & Nicki Nicole
“Envolver (Remix)” – Anitta & Justin Quiles
“Gracias (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
“La Ducha (Remix)” – Elena Rose, María Becerra, Greeicy, Becky G & TINI
“Sal y Perrea (Remix)” – Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin
New Artist Male
Bizarrap
Humbre
Lasso
Lit Killah
Maldy
Mario Puglia
Mora
Quevedo
Ryan Castro
Trueno
New Artist Female
Bad Gyal
Corina Smith
Elsa y Elmar
Kim Loaiza
La Gabi
Las Villa
Lola Indigo
Tokischa
Villano Antillano
Young Miko
Regional Mexican – New Artist
Aldo Trujillo
Carin León
DannyLux
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Los Del Limit
Luis R Conriquez
Uziel Payan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
“Crossover” Collaboration of the Year
“La Fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd
“Nostálgico” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown
“SG” – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa
“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
“Sin Fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
The Perfect Mix of the Year
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Cumbia Del Corazón” – Los Ángeles Azules & Carlos Vives
“Ella Qué Te Dio” – Ángela Aguilar & Jesse & Joy
“El Pañuelo” – Romeos Santos & Rosalía
“Llorar y Llorar” – Mau Y Ricky & Carin León
“Loquita” – Reik & Rauw Alejandro
“Mariposa Traicionera” – Maná & Alejandro Fernández
“Oh Na Na” – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy
“Santo” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
Tour of the Year
De Adentro Pa Afuera World Tour – Camilo
De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour – Los Ángeles Azules
Dharma World Tour – Sebastián Yatra
El Último Tour del Mundo & World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Enfiestados Y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Misión World Tour – Wisin Y Yandel
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
Motomami World Tour – Rosalía
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G
DJ of the Year
Agudelo 888
Bizarrap
Caleb Calloway
Dímelo Flow
DJ Bash
DJ Pope
DJ Tao
DJ Tornall
Fer Palacio
Pablito Pesadilla
Pop – Male Artist of the Year
Camilo
Carlos Rivera
Chayanne
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Pedro Capó
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra
Tommy Torres
Pop – Female Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Christina Aguilera
Ednita Nazario
Gloria Trevi
Kany García
Laura Pausini
Paulina Rubio
Shakira
Sofía Reyes Yuri
Pop – Song of the Year
“Como Tú Decías” – Tommy Torres
“DPM (De P*ta Madre)” – Kany García
“Espacio En Tu Corazón” – Enrique Iglesias
“Pedir Perdón” – Ednita Nazario
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Te Amo Y Punto” – Chayanne
“Volver a Casa” – Pedro Capó
“Yo Soy” – Paulina Rubio
Pop – Collaboration of the Year
“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
“Índigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
“Intenciones” – Mario Puglia & Renee
“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
“Si Pudiera” – Vanesa Martín & Jesse & Joy
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
“Vacaciones” – Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo
“Wow BB” – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala
Pop-Urban – Song of the Year
“Buenos Días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Experimento” – Myke Towers
“Fiesta” – Farina & Ryan Castro
“La Funka” – Ozuna
“Mama Tetema” – Maluma ft. Raywanny
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
“Toa La Noche” – CNCO
“TV” – Sebastián Yatra
Pop-Urban/Dance – Song of the Year
“Baila Así” – Play-N-Skillz, Thalía, Becky G & Chiquis
“Bailé Con Mi Ex” – Becky G
“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
“Berlin” – Zion & Lennox & María Becerra
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“El Teke Teke” – Carlos Vives, Black Eyed Peas & Play-N-Skillz
“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
“Mujeriego” – Ryan Castro
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
Pop/Ballad – Song of the Year
“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Ricky Martin & Reik
“Ahora Sé” – Sin Bandera
“Caja” – Laura Pausini
“Contigo” – Sebastián Yatra & Pablo Alborán
“El Día Que Me Quieras” – Ricardo Montaner
“Ensayando Cómo Pedirte Perdón” – Gloria Trevi
“Estar Enamorado” – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
“Muero” – Kany García & Alejandro Sanz
“Nuestra Balada” – Luis Fonsi
“Respira” – Jesse & Joy
Pop – Group or Duo of the Year
CNCO
Ha*Ash
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Matisse
Mau y Ricky
Morat
Piso 21
Reik
Sin Bandera
Pop – Album of the Year
777 – Piso 21
Clichés – Jesse & Joy
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
El Amor Que Merecemos – Kany García
Isla Divina – Gloria Trevi
Ley de Gravedad – Luis Fonsi
Leyendas (Edición de Lujo) – Carlos Rivera
Play – Ricky Martin
XOXO – CNCO
Urban – Male Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Don Omar
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Wisin
Urban – Female Artist of the Year
Anitta
Becky G
Elena Rose
Farina
Karol G
María Becerra
Natti Natasha
Nicky Nicole
Rosalía
Tokischa
Urban – Song of the Year
“Deprimida” – Ozuna
“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
“Dos Tragos” – Jay Wheeler
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
“Nivel De Perreo” – J Balvin & Ryan Castro
“Ojos Rojos” – Nicky Jam
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Remix” – Daddy Yankee
“Sensual Bebé” – Jhayco
Urban – Collaboration of the Year
“Bendecido” – El Alfa & Farina
“Emojis de Corazones” – Wisin, Jhayco, Ozuna & Los Legendarios
“Friki” – Feid & Karol G
“Lo Siento BB:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Nos Comemos” – Tiago PZK & Ozuna
“Problemón” – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro
“Una Nota” – J Balvin & Sech
Urban – Album of the Year
Envolver – Anitta
Esquemas – Becky G
La Última Misión – Wisin y Yandel
Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren – Anuel AA
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Lyke Mike – Myke Towers
Motomami – Rosalía
Sauce Boyz 2 – Eladio Carrión
The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Tropical – Artist of the Year
Carlos Vives
Gente de Zona
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Juan Luis Guerra
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Olga Tañón
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Víctor Manuelle
Tropical – Song of the Year
“La Cantante (Salsa)” – Yahaira Plasencia ft. Ator Untela
“Lao’ a Lao’” – Prince Royce
“Mala” – Marc Anthony
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Todavía Te Espero” – Luis Figueroa
Tropical – Collaboration of the Year
“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo
“El Negrito” – Gente de Zona & Carlos Vives
“Señor Juez” – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
“Si Yo Estoy Loco” – SanLuis & Fonseca
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & María Becerra
“Vamo’ A Ver Si El Gas Pela” – Víctor Manuelle, Miky Woodz & Marvin Santiago
Tropical – Album of the Year
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
De Menor A Mayor – Gente de Zona
De Trulla Con El Combo – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Debut T Segunda Tanda, Vol. 1 – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
Luis Figueroa – Luis Figueroa
Mi Muchachita – Elvis Martinez
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
Resistirá – Milly Quezada
Tañón Pal’ Combo Es Lo Que Hay – Olga Tañón
Regional Mexican – Male Artist of the Year
Adriel Favela
Alfredo Olivas
Carin León
Christian Nodal
Eden Muñoz
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Joss Favela
Lenin Ramírez
Pepe Aguilar
Regional Mexican – Female Artist of the Year
Aída Cuevas
Ana Bárbara
Ángela Aguilar
Carolina Ross
Chiquis
Flor de Toloache
Las Marías
Lupita Infante
Majo Aguilar
Yuridia
Regional Mexican – Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“Mis Problemas” – Chiquis
“No Paras De Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
“Ojos Cerrados” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Carin León
“Otra Noche” – Los Ángeles Azules & Nicki Nicole
“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
“Ya Supérame (En Vivo)” – Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican – Collaboration of the Year
“Amores Van y Vienen” – La Nueva Estrategia & La Maquinaria Norteña
“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“En Tu Perra Vida” – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez
“La Sinvergüenza” – Christian Nodal & Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
“Tus Desprecios” – Pepe Aguilar & El Fantasma
Regional Mexican – Grupo o Duo of the Year
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda Los Sebastianes
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Grupo Firme
La Adictiva
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
La Fiera de Ojinaga
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Regional Mexican – Norteño Song of the Year
“Chale” – Eden Muñoz
“Gato de Madrugada” – Joss Favela
“Míranos Ahora” – Calibre 50
“No” – Alfredo Olivas
“No Paras de Hacerme Feliz” – La Fiera de Ojinaga
“Si Me Duele Que Duela” – Intocable
Regional Mexican – Banda Song of the Year
“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme & Maluma
“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
“Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“Quiero Amanecer Con Alguien” – Chiquis
“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
Regional Mexican – Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year
“Ahí Donde Me Ven” – Ángela Aguilar
“Amor Ilegal” – Majo Aguilar
“Con Un Botecito A Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Me Hace Tanto Bien” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz
“Triste” – Chayín Rubio
“Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” – Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican – Sierreña Song of the Year
“Como Antes” – Nathan Galante
“Descansando” – Fuerza Regida
“Híbrido” – Virlán García
“Soy El Único” – Yahritza y Su Esencia
“Un Día Menos” – Grupo Los de Chiwas
Regional Mexican – Album of the Year
A La Medida – Pepe Aguilar
Abeja Reina – Chiquis
Aclarando La Mente – Joss Favela
Enfiestados Y Amanecidos – Grupo Firme
Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Forajido EP1 – Christian Nodal
Jalas O No Jalas (Edición Deluxe) – La Fiera de Ojinaga
Me Siento A Todo Dar – Banda Los Recoditos
Prefiero Estar Contigo – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho