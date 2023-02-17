From Sebastián Yatra to Camilo, Who Should Win the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year Award? Vote!

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony is nearly upon us, taking place Thursday, Feb. 23. While voting has already closed, we’re asking our readers to predict the winner for the all-important category: Who do you think should win the Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year award?

It’s a tough category with strong contenders and no clear winner. The nominees are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Prince Royce and Sebastián Yatra.

Of course, Bad Bunny may seem like the obvious winner given all the momentum with his record-breaking, history-making album Un Verano Sin Ti. But the Puerto Rican artist also seemed like the clear winner for album of the year at the Latin Grammys, but it was Rosalía‘s MOTOMAMI that took the award. And, as a reminder, Premio Lo Nuestro are fan-voted awards, and most of the nominees have very loyal and zealous fans.

Yatra is also frontrunner. The Colombian pop star is the most nominated artist of the night with 10 nominations to the 35th edition of awards show. His nods include the coveted all-genre artist of the year, song of the year and album of the year categories. He is also nominated for tour of the year — which returned this year by popular demand, according to the organizers — and other pop categories. His PLN-nominated album Dharma (2022) peaked at No. 2 on Latin Pop Albums and No. 13 on Top Latin Albums.

Camilo, Karol G, Grupo Firme, Prince Royce and Ángela Aguilar all had a stellar 2022 with top-grossing tours. Meanwhile, Christian Nodal and Becky G released chart-topping sets that had both commercial success and critical acclaim. And J Balvin released epic collabs with artists such as Ryan Castro, Trueno and Ed Sheeran.

All are formidable contenders, but only one can win. Below, vote for who you think should take the top honor at Premio Lo Nuestro: