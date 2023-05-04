2023 Latin Grammys Announce Date & New Location

It’s official. The Latin Grammys are moving this year to Seville, Spain for its 24th edition, which will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones.

It will be the first time the ceremony is held outside the United States, but not the last: The Latin Recording Academy also announced on Thursday (May 4) a three-year partnership with the Junta de Andalucía, which will sponsor the 2023 awards gala, the Latin Grammy Week and other events of the Latin Academy in the community.

“It is an honor to celebrate our Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla and commit to our mission of elevating Latin music and its creators around the world. We are confident that it will be a memorable celebration,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a press release.

“We are thrilled to produce the Latin GRAMMYs for the first time this year in Spain, and in a new partnership with the prestigious RTVE,” added Ignacio Meyer, President of U.S. Networks at TelevisaUnivision. “This is an extraordinary moment for Latin music globally and we are confident that this partnership with RTVE, and the passion and energy that Univision brings to the show, will make history and deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences who love and enjoy music all around the world.”

Given the time difference, the ceremony will not be aired live. It will be broadcasted later that day (Nov. 16) on Univision in the U.S., at its usual prime-time, Meyer told Billboard Español from Seville, where he and Abud made the announcement shortly before at a press conference. “At 7 in the afternoon (ET) Noche de Estrellas will begin and at 8 the gala starts. What we are not totally clear about is at what time it starts live,” he added. In Spain, the event will be broadcast on RTVE.

As in past years, the Latin Grammy Week will include the Person of the Year gala, the Special Awards ceremony, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment luncheon, the Best New Artist Showcase and a reception for the nominees, among other events.

The nominations for the 2023 Latin Grammys will be announced on Tuesday, September 19. Other important dates leading up to the awards ceremony include the first round of voting will be July 27 to August 7, and the final round September 29 to October 23

