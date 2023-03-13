×
Bad Bunny Leads 2023 Latin American Music Awards Nominations: Complete List

Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Grupo Frontera are also among the top nominees.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Billboard

The nominations for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards were announced on Monday (March 13), with Bad Bunny leading the pack at 11 nominations, including artist of the year, song of the year and album of the year. 

The Puerto Rican global star is followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations; and with eight nods each are Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosalía, to name a few. Additionally, Bizarrap, Blessd, Edén Muñoz, Grupo Frontera, Los Lara, Luis Figueroa, Luis R Conriquez, Quevedo, Santa Fe Klan and Yahritza y Su Esencia are nominated in the best new artist category. 

TelevisaUnivision also revealed that Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees.

Co-hosted by Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil, the eighth edition of the Latin AMAs will take place on Thursday, April 20, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, and for the first time — since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, on Telemundo — the ceremony will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión (starting at 7 p.m. ET), after TelevisaUnivision acquired the rights from dick clark productions last September.

This year’s nominations are based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023). 

Fans can vote for their favorite artists on Univision.com/LatinAMAs through Sunday, March 26. 

See the complete list of nominees below:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Eslabón Armado
Farruko
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Rosalía

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap
Blessd
Edén Muñoz
Grupo Frontera
Los Lara
Luis Figueroa
Luis R Conriquez
Quevedo
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza y Su Esencia

Song of the Year

“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Dos oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
“Está dañada” – Ivan Cornejo
“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Esquemas – Becky G
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Motomami – Rosalía
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Collaboration of the Year

“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration Crossover of the Year

“Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,
Redone & FIFA Sound
“Borracho” – Sech & DJ Khaled
“La fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd
“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
“Sin fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake

Best Crossover Artist

DJ Khaled
DJ Snake
Ed Sheeran
Fatman Scoop
Gims
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Megan Thee Stallion
Mr. Vegas
The Weeknd

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Grupo Frontera
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G

Tour of the Year

Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G
World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Jesse & Joy
Los Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Reik

Best Artist – Pop

Anitta
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Ricky Martin
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira

Best Album – Pop

@dannocean – Danny Ocean
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Dharma – Sebastián Yatra
Esquemas – Becky G
Motomami – Rosalía

Best Song – Pop

“Bailé con mi ex” – Becky G
“Junio” – Maluma
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Te amo y punto” – Chayanne

Best Artist – Urban

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Best Album – Urban

Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Best Song – Urban

“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Remix” – Daddy Yankee
“Sensual bebé” – Jhayco
“Tití me preguntó” – Bad Bunny

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban

“Buenos días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Ángela Aguilar
Carin León
Chiquis
Christian Nodal
Edén Muñoz
Gerardo Ortiz
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Luis R Conriquez
Pepe Aguilar

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Recoditos
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida
Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Song – Regional Mexican

“Chale” – Edén Muñoz
“La boda del huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León
“No se va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera
“Que te vaya bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
“Si me duele que duela” – Intocable

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

“Billete grande (En vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
“Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia
“Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Hay que hacer dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz
“Jugaste y sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux
“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Se acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
“Si ya hiciste el mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
“Ya acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Víctor Manuelle

Best Album – Tropical

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

Best Song – Tropical

“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny
“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos

Best Collaboration – Tropical

“Baloncito viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo
“El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
“Monotonía” – Shakira & Ozuna
“Soy yo” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona
“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

