The 2023 Latin American Music Awards Announce Date & Location

The 8th edition of the Latin American Music Awards will take place on Thursday, April 20 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, TelevisaUnivision announced Monday morning (March 6).

For the first time since the awards debuted on October 8, 2015 on Telemundo and were hosted by Lucero, the ceremony will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión (starting at 7 p.m. ET), after TelevisaUnivision acquired the rights from dick clark productions last September. The 2022 Latin AMAs, when Karol G made history as the first woman to win the artist of the year award, were broadcast by Telemundo, also from Las Vegas.

The list of nominees will be announced at 6 p.m. on March 13 via a one-hour special that can be seen on UNIMÁS. In true fashion, the Latin AMAs winners will be selected by fan voting.

In addition, two other specials will precede the awards gala: “Latin AMAs: VIP Pass” hosted by Clarissa Molina, which will present behind-the-scenes material, interviews, and musical performances from recent tours by Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, Ozuna, and TINI, and “Latin AMAs: Legacy” co-hosted by Migbelis Castellanos, Jose Figueroa, and Arana Lemus featuring Julián Gil as a special guest, which “will celebrate some of the biggest icons in Latin music and excite fans with unique content and must-see musical performances,” TelevisaUnivision said in a statement, without providing further details. The former will air at 7 p.m. ET on March 7 and the latter on April 4 at the same time.

On the day of the awards ceremony, the “Noche de Estrellas” prelude program can also be seen on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.