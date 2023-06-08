Karol G Wins Big at 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

Karol G was the big winner at the 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards (Premios Heat) on Thursday (June 8), taking home the awards for best urban artist, best video for “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” and song of the year for “Provenza.”
The Colombian star, Bad Bunny, and Feid had led nominations for the ceremony, tallying six each.
The fan-voted awards ceremony—held live from the beach in Cap Cana, Punta Cana, The Dominican Republic, and aired on the HTV and TNT networks—recognizes renowned and up-and-coming artists who are making a buzz in the Caribbean and Latin American regions.
“It’s an experience. It’s the musical platform where you can make a real connection—the beach gives us that feeling of closeness,” Premios Heat founder Diana Montes tells Billboard. “What was clear to me when we did the treatment of the awards is that I did not want to do them in the United States for various reasons beginning with we did not have the resources to compete with the larger awards show. Initially, we spoke with Cartagena de Indias but for some reason, we arrived in Cap Cana, and we’ve been hosting the awards here for nine years now. That’s the difference from a traditional award, here you see everyone working and networking but in a bathing suit and with a beer in hand.”
Below, check out the complete 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards winners list:
Best Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
Romeo Santos
Alejandro Fernández
Prince Royce
Wisin
Ozuna
Feid — WINNER
Maluma
Best Female Artist
Shakira
Karol G
Tini
Rosalía
Farina
Greeicy — WINNER
Natti Natasha
Emilia Mernes
Kim Loaiza
Gloria Trevi
Best Group or Band
Grupo Firme
Wisin & Yandel
Piso 21
Zion & Lennox
Morat
Reik
Servando y Florentino
Grupo Niche — WINNER
Best Rock Artist
Morat — WINNER
Juanes
Maná
No Te Va Gustar
Fito Páez
Leiva
Los Caligaris
Leon Larregui
Best Pop Artist
Lasso
Sebastián Yatra — WINNER
Kany Garcia
Camilo
Axel
Carlos Rivera
Danny Ocean
Andrés Cepeda
Lali
Best Urban Artist
Bad Bunny
Karol G — WINNER
Feid
Arcángel
Eladio Carrión
Ryan Castro
Rauw Alejandro
Justin Quiles
El Alfa
Farruko
Best Tropical Artist
Carlos Vives
Romeo Santos — WINNER
Silvestre Dangond
Marc Anthony
Víctor Manuelle
Felipe Peláez
Américo
Eddy Herrera
Jandy Ventura
Best Artist South Region
Duki
LIT Killah
Trueno
Nicki Nicole
Emilia Mernes
Tiago PZK
Cris Mj
Bizarrap — WINNER
Wos
Best Artist Andean Region
Fanny Lu
Danny Ocean
Goyo
Mike Bahia — WINNER
Dekko
Manuel Turizo
Ryan Castro
Blessd
Farina
Andreína Bravo
Best Artist North Region
Farruko
Sech
Dalex
Kim Loaiza
Chris Andrew
Jay Wheeler — WINNER
El Alfa
Mora
Justin Quiles
Chris Lebron
Best New Artist
Polimá Westcoast
Lola Índigo
Quevedo
Edén Muñoz
Brray
Chris Lebron
LIT Killah — WINNER
Kim Loaiza
Musical Promise
TEO
Elena Rose
Young Miko
Paopao
Dayanara
Mario Bautista — WINNER
Ángel Dior
ADSO
Villano Antillano
Mar Rendón
Influencer of the Year
Domelipa — WINNER
Kunno
Yeri Mua
Mont Pantoja
La Segura
Brianda
Marko
Lele Pons
Kevlex
Best Popular Regional Artist
Christian Nodal — WINNER
Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Paola Jara
Jessi Uribe
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Yeison Jiménez
Eden Muñoz
Best Dominican Urban Artist
El Alfa — WINNER
Angel Dior
Rochy RD
Chimbala
La Materialista
Bulova
La Insuperable
Flow 28
Rosaly Rubio
Best Video
“Mientras me Curo del Cora” – Karol G — WINNER
“For Sale” – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos vives
“La Reina” – Maluma
“Le Pido a Dios” – Feid
“Mi Pecadito”- Mike Bahía, Greeicy
“Ambulancia” – Camilo, Camila Cabello
“Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy on The Drums
“Suegra” – Romeo Santos
“Tití Me Preguntó”- Bad Bunny
Best Collaboration
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40”
Arcangel, Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa” — WINNER
Romeo Santos, Chris Lebron – “SIRI”
Ozuna, Feid – “Hey Mor”
El Alfa, Zepekeño, El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao Remix”
Lasso, Sebastián Yatra – “Ojos Marrones”
Kany Garcia, Christian Nodal – “La Siguiente”
Mora, Feid – “La Inocente”
Best Content, Music Platform
Molusco TV
Dimeloking
Alofoke Media — WINNER
El Chombo
Rapetón
DJ of the Year
Dj Adoni — WINNER
Gordo
Tiësto
Diplo
Marshmello
Bizarrap
Dj Tornall
Víctor Cardena
Song of the Year
“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“BZRP Music Sessions #53” – Bizarrap, Shakira
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid
“Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo
“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny
“Provenza” – Karol G — WINNER
“La Fórmula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony
“BZRP Music Sessions #52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo
“Bendecido” – El Alfa, Farina
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone