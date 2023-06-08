Karol G Wins Big at 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

Karol G was the big winner at the 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards (Premios Heat) on Thursday (June 8), taking home the awards for best urban artist, best video for “Mientras Me Curo del Cora,” and song of the year for “Provenza.”

The Colombian star, Bad Bunny, and Feid had led nominations for the ceremony, tallying six each.

The fan-voted awards ceremony—held live from the beach in Cap Cana, Punta Cana, The Dominican Republic, and aired on the HTV and TNT networks—recognizes renowned and up-and-coming artists who are making a buzz in the Caribbean and Latin American regions.

“It’s an experience. It’s the musical platform where you can make a real connection—the beach gives us that feeling of closeness,” Premios Heat founder Diana Montes tells Billboard. “What was clear to me when we did the treatment of the awards is that I did not want to do them in the United States for various reasons beginning with we did not have the resources to compete with the larger awards show. Initially, we spoke with Cartagena de Indias but for some reason, we arrived in Cap Cana, and we’ve been hosting the awards here for nine years now. That’s the difference from a traditional award, here you see everyone working and networking but in a bathing suit and with a beer in hand.”

Below, check out the complete 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards winners list:

Best Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Christian Nodal

Romeo Santos

Alejandro Fernández

Prince Royce

Wisin

Ozuna

Feid — WINNER

Maluma

Best Female Artist

Shakira

Karol G

Tini

Rosalía

Farina

Greeicy — WINNER

Natti Natasha

Emilia Mernes

Kim Loaiza

Gloria Trevi

Best Group or Band

Grupo Firme

Wisin & Yandel

Piso 21

Zion & Lennox

Morat

Reik

Servando y Florentino

Grupo Niche — WINNER

Best Rock Artist

Morat — WINNER

Juanes

Maná

No Te Va Gustar

Fito Páez

Leiva

Los Caligaris

Leon Larregui

Best Pop Artist

Lasso

Sebastián Yatra — WINNER

Kany Garcia

Camilo

Axel

Carlos Rivera

Danny Ocean

Andrés Cepeda

Lali

Best Urban Artist

Bad Bunny

Karol G — WINNER

Feid

Arcángel

Eladio Carrión

Ryan Castro

Rauw Alejandro

Justin Quiles

El Alfa

Farruko

Best Tropical Artist

Carlos Vives

Romeo Santos — WINNER

Silvestre Dangond

Marc Anthony

Víctor Manuelle

Felipe Peláez

Américo

Eddy Herrera

Jandy Ventura

Best Artist South Region

Duki

LIT Killah

Trueno

Nicki Nicole

Emilia Mernes

Tiago PZK

Cris Mj

Bizarrap — WINNER

Wos

Best Artist Andean Region

Fanny Lu

Danny Ocean

Goyo

Mike Bahia — WINNER

Dekko

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Blessd

Farina

Andreína Bravo

Best Artist North Region

Farruko

Sech

Dalex

Kim Loaiza

Chris Andrew

Jay Wheeler — WINNER

El Alfa

Mora

Justin Quiles

Chris Lebron

Best New Artist

Polimá Westcoast

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Edén Muñoz

Brray

Chris Lebron

LIT Killah — WINNER

Kim Loaiza

Musical Promise

TEO

Elena Rose

Young Miko

Paopao

Dayanara

Mario Bautista — WINNER

Ángel Dior

ADSO

Villano Antillano

Mar Rendón

Influencer of the Year

Domelipa — WINNER

Kunno

Yeri Mua

Mont Pantoja

La Segura

Brianda

Marko

Lele Pons

Kevlex

Best Popular Regional Artist

Christian Nodal — WINNER

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Paola Jara

Jessi Uribe

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Yeison Jiménez

Eden Muñoz

Best Dominican Urban Artist

El Alfa — WINNER

Angel Dior

Rochy RD

Chimbala

La Materialista

Bulova

La Insuperable

Flow 28

Rosaly Rubio

Best Video

“Mientras me Curo del Cora” – Karol G — WINNER

“For Sale” – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos vives

“La Reina” – Maluma

“Le Pido a Dios” – Feid

“Mi Pecadito”- Mike Bahía, Greeicy

“Ambulancia” – Camilo, Camila Cabello

“Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy on The Drums

“Suegra” – Romeo Santos

“Tití Me Preguntó”- Bad Bunny

Best Collaboration

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40”

Arcangel, Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa” — WINNER

Romeo Santos, Chris Lebron – “SIRI”

Ozuna, Feid – “Hey Mor”

El Alfa, Zepekeño, El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao Remix”

Lasso, Sebastián Yatra – “Ojos Marrones”

Kany Garcia, Christian Nodal – “La Siguiente”

Mora, Feid – “La Inocente”

Best Content, Music Platform

Molusco TV

Dimeloking

Alofoke Media — WINNER

El Chombo

Rapetón

DJ of the Year

Dj Adoni — WINNER

Gordo

Tiësto

Diplo

Marshmello

Bizarrap

Dj Tornall

Víctor Cardena

Song of the Year

“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“BZRP Music Sessions #53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid

“Los Cachos” – Piso 21, Manuel Turizo

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

“Provenza” – Karol G — WINNER

“La Fórmula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony

“BZRP Music Sessions #52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Bendecido” – El Alfa, Farina

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone