The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week & Latin Music Awards Announce Dates & Location

Billboard officially announces the dates and location for 2023’s Latin Music Week and Latin Music Awards today (March 23).

Returning to Miami Beach, Fla., Latin Music Week will take place from Monday, Oct. 2, to Friday, Oct. 6; meanwhile, the 30th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held Oct. 5 and will air on the Telemundo Network.

“We’re beyond excited to return to Miami and celebrate the legacy that has been created by these events,” says Leila Cobo, Billboard‘s chief content officer Latin/Español. “Trends, stars, and hits have all been made at Billboard Latin Music Week and we can’t wait to announce our roster of superstars, super executives, and rising talent.”

Leila Cobo and Romeo Santos speak onstage during “Superstar Q+A with Romeo Santos” panel at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 held at Faena Forum on September 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Gus Caballero for Billboard

The longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering for over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week brings together emerging and renowned artists, industry leaders, creators, and decision-makers in Latin music from around the world for a week of showcases, networking, exclusive conversations, panels, workshops, activations and concerts. The week-long event culminates in the Billboard Latin Music, honoring the top artists and performers in Latin music.

The star-studded 2022 edition featured Q&As, panels, and performances from artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Tokischa, and for the first time, an exclusive conversation with all five children of Jenni Rivera.

A media alert with information on registration will be distributed in the coming weeks, as well as information on how to stream into this year’s awards.