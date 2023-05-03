Colombian Hitmaker Keityn Is Named Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ASCAP Latin Music Awards

Colombian chart-topper Keityn, who co-wrote Karol G‘s “Provenza” and Shakira and Rauw Alejandro‘s “Te Felicito,” was named songwriter of the year at the 2023 ASCAP Latin Music Awards.

“Me Porto Bonito” — performed by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone and co-written by ASCAP songwriter Master Joe — won song of the year, while Universal Music Publishing Music Group took the publisher of the year honor.

Winners at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ annual awards — which recognize the songwriters, producers and publishers behind Latin music’s biggest hits — where announced Wednesday night (May 3) at an invitation-only event in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A first-time ASCAP winner, Keityn (real name: Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno) has also been behind chart-topping hits such as “Tusa” by Karol G and Nicki Minaj, Maluma‘s “Hawái” and J Balvin and Tainy‘s “Agua,” to name a few. In October 2021, he signed an exclusive deal with Warner Music Latina, and since then, he has released songs as a performer like “El Egoísmo” with Mike Bahía and Dekko, “Anoche” and “Nueva Versión.”

Song of the year honoree “Me Porto Bonito” — a reggaetón track infused with Latin pop and sandungueo, in which two men promise to behave nicely if the woman they’re after asked them to — spent 20 weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. It also reached No. 1 on Latin Airplay, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, and hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Universal Music Publishing Music Group was recognized as publisher of the year for hits including “Después de la Playa,” “Efecto,” “La Corriente,” “Me Porto Bonito,” “Moscow Mule,” “Neverita,” “Ojitos Lindos,” “Party,” “Tarot,” “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Un Ratito” — all part of Bad Bunny’s uber-successful Un Verano Sin Ti, the second album in Spanish to ever top the Billboard 200.

Other 2023 ASCAP Latin Music Award-winning songwriters include Daddy Yankee (“Remix”), Jhayco (“Sensual Bebé”), Marc Anthony (“Mala”), Marco Antonio Solís (“Si Te Pudiera Mentir”), GALE (her first ASCAP Latin Award for “Ley Seca”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas”).