×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

2022 World Cup: Ultimate Playlist to Stream For the Mexico-Argentina Match 

In their first matches, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia while Mexico tied with Poland.

Diego Torres
Diego Torres performs onstage during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Parra/GI for The Latin Recording Academy
Español

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Mexico and Argentina will meet up for a highly anticipated game between two 2022 World Cup favorites.

It’s the second game for both teams — part of Group C along with Poland and Saudi Arabia — who each played their first match on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The Argentina team led by fútbol icon Lionel Messi was expected to win against Saudi Arabia, but was humbled after losing 2-1. Argentina will be looking to rebound from their stunning loss.

Meanwhile, La Selección Mexicana was able to walk away with a scoreless draw thanks to their goalie, Guillermo Ochoa, who delivered a heroic save on Robert Lewandowski’s penalty kick. With a missed opportunity to gain any points in their group where, like in all other groups, only two teams advance to the next round, Mexico is looking for a win or tie against Argentina.

Related

Bruce Springsteen Elton John

Ask Billboard: Bruce Springsteen & Elton John Share Another Week of Chart Headlines

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

diego torres

vicente fernandez

See latest videos, charts and news

With all that being said, is anyone in the mood to stream some Argentina and Mexico anthems ahead of the big day? There’s nothing like music to bring us together regardless of which team you’re rooting for. The obvious ones that come to mind for Argentina are Diego Torres‘ hopeful and uplifting “Color Esperanza” and Trueno and Nathy Peluso‘s “Argentina.” For Mexico: Vicente Fernández‘s “El Rey” or the mariachi anthem “Cielito Lindo” — the latter is traditionally sung by zealous Mexican fans during matches.

Below, we’ve put together the ultimate 16-song playlist to stream ahead of the Mexico vs. Argentina game. Enjoy, and may the best team win.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad