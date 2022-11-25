2022 World Cup: Ultimate Playlist to Stream For the Mexico-Argentina Match 

On Saturday (Nov. 26), Mexico and Argentina will meet up for a highly anticipated game between two 2022 World Cup favorites.

It’s the second game for both teams — part of Group C along with Poland and Saudi Arabia — who each played their first match on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The Argentina team led by fútbol icon Lionel Messi was expected to win against Saudi Arabia, but was humbled after losing 2-1. Argentina will be looking to rebound from their stunning loss.

Meanwhile, La Selección Mexicana was able to walk away with a scoreless draw thanks to their goalie, Guillermo Ochoa, who delivered a heroic save on Robert Lewandowski’s penalty kick. With a missed opportunity to gain any points in their group where, like in all other groups, only two teams advance to the next round, Mexico is looking for a win or tie against Argentina.

With all that being said, is anyone in the mood to stream some Argentina and Mexico anthems ahead of the big day? There’s nothing like music to bring us together regardless of which team you’re rooting for. The obvious ones that come to mind for Argentina are Diego Torres‘ hopeful and uplifting “Color Esperanza” and Trueno and Nathy Peluso‘s “Argentina.” For Mexico: Vicente Fernández‘s “El Rey” or the mariachi anthem “Cielito Lindo” — the latter is traditionally sung by zealous Mexican fans during matches.

Below, we’ve put together the ultimate 16-song playlist to stream ahead of the Mexico vs. Argentina game. Enjoy, and may the best team win.