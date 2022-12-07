Who should perform at the World Cup’s Closing Ceremony? Vote!

Fútbol fans are anxiously waiting to see which two countries will play the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, set for Dec. 18. Meanwhile, music fans are patiently waiting to see which artists will take the stage for the tournament’s closing ceremony.

Both finalists and artists are still up in the air. The match will ultimately come down to whichever two teams move forward, and the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) has yet to announce the lineup for World Cup’s closing ceremony, which will also take place the same day of the last match.

Traditionally, artists who’ve released a song or anthem for that year’s World Cup perform at the closing ceremony. For example, that’s when Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi performed their 2018 official song “Live It Up.” But anything can happen: Shakira performed a special version of “Hips Don’t Lie” at the 2006 World Cup closing ceremony in Germany.

This time around, strong contenders include Ozuna and Gims, who released “Arbho” for the 2022 World Cup official soundtrack. The song earned the Congolese-French rapper his first top 10 Billboard chart hit. Another possibility could be Trinidad Cardona and Rahma Riad, who released a track for the soundtrack. There’s also Paulo Londra, who marked his grand return to music with his new album Back to the Game, and who was spotted in Qatar hanging out with Argentina star Lionel Messi. Maluma and Myriam Fares — who performed at the Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the World Cup — could also return to sing their hit song “Tukoh Taka,” this time with Nicki Minaj in tow.

There are many options and fans won’t know for sure who’s performing until FIFA officially announces the lineup. In the meantime, vote for the artist(s) you’d like to see perform at the World Cup’s closing ceremony below.