Ozuna to Perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony

Ozuna has been confirmed to perform at the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony, FIFA announced Thursday (Dec. 15). The event, where Argentina and France will play for the trophy, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Since August, the Puerto Rican artist has been making the rounds with his track “Arhbo” alongside French-Congolese rapper Gims, which is part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. The feel-good collaboration is named after the local slang word for “welcome” in Qatar, which “perfectly embodies the welcoming spirit” of the Arabian country that has been hosting the World Cup since Nov. 20.

“Arhbo” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart dated Dec. 17 after arriving in the top 10 last week. This marks Gims’ first No. 1 title on any U.S. chart.

“I think ‘Bienvenidos’, ‘welcome home’ says it all,” Ozuna previously said in a press statement. “Whatever journey everyone was on, it brought them here, to this moment, and for that moment they are home. They say that ‘home is where the heart is, right? El hogar está donde está el corazón. For all the people who are coming, and all the people who — with all their hearts — want to come, we are saying, ‘bienvenidos’, welcome home!”

Although Puerto Rico was not one of the 32 countries that played at the World Cup, Ozuna has been very much involved with the tournament.

In addition to being a part of the FIFA soundtrack, the “Hey Mor” singer teamed up with Coca-Cola Puerto Rico for limited-edition collectible cans, with 14 different designs representing some of the participating countries. In addition, the initiative will promote the development of sports on the island by allocating a donation of $50,000 for the rehabilitation of soccer fields in San Juan.