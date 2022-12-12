The Ultimate Playlist to Stream for Argentina’s Home Stretch in the 2022 World Cup

Argentina’s last game was a nail-biter. After a nerve-racking penalty shootout over the Netherlands in one of the most exciting matches yet of the 2022 World Cup, Argentina is the last team standing from Latin America.

Now in the semifinals, Argentina — with star player Lionel Messi leading La Albiceleste — will go up against Croatia on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It’s been a wild ride for Argentina, who started the tournament in November losing against Saudi Arabia 2-1. But in a 360, the team won the rest of their matches against Mexico, Poland and Australia.

Ahead of what will probably be an equally thrilling game between Argentina and Croatia, we put together a list of Argentine anthems to help calm the nerves and get you feeling hopeful. Of course, Messi’s now-confirmed favorite song, La Mosca‘s “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar,” powered by a blend of ska, rock and pop, laced with tango, is on the playlist. The song not only pumps Messi but also Argentine fans who are just as passionate about the sport.

“The Argentine fan isn’t happy just being a spectator; he wants a starring role, from the stands, from the audience,” La Mosca’s lead singer Guillermo Novellis previously told Billboard. “As far as soccer goes, every single person in Argentina has played soccer at some point in their lives.

From Andrés Calamaro‘s “Maradona” to Fito Paez‘s “Y dale alegría a mi corazón,” stream the playlist of Argentine anthems we’ve put together to get you in the spirit and rooting for Argentina — if that’s the team you’re hoping to win it all.