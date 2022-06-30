Nicky Jam, Eden Munoz & More Win Big at 2022 SESAC Latina Music Awards: Full Winners List

Nicky Jam and Edén Muñoz were among the top winners at the annual SESAC Latina Music Awards, which took place Wednesday (June 29) in Los Angeles.
Both were honored as songwriter of the year at the ceremony — held at The Beverly Hills Hotel — where, for the second year in a row, the top award was presented in two categories: Regional Mexican and Pop/Latin Rhythm.
For the second consecutive year, Muñoz won songwriter of the year in the regional Mexican category for songs penned for other groups such as his former band Calibre 50 (“A La Antigüita” and “Te Volvería a Elegir”), Banda MS (“La Casita”) and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho (“Mi Primer Derrota”). Also for the second year in a row, Muñoz’s publisher, Dulce María Music, won publisher of the year, Regional Mexican.
Meanwhile, Jam won songwriter of the year, Pop/Latin Rhythm thanks to his songs “Fan de tus Fotos” performed with Romeo Santos, “Polvo” featuring Myke Towers and “Poblado” remix. His publisher, Sony Sounds (Sony Music Publishing), won publisher of the year for the seventh consecutive year.
The song of the year award in Regional Mexican went to Banda MS for “La Casita,” penned by Muñoz. The track topped the Regional Mexican Airplay chart and spent 23 weeks on the chart. In the Pop/Latin Rhythm category, song of the year went to Bad Bunny’s “Yonagun,” which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.
Producer of the year went to Trooko.
Below, the complete list of the 28 performance awards unveiled by SESAC Latina:
“La Curiosidad”
Written by: Orlando Cepeda
Published by: Melodías De Oro, Sony Sounds
Recorded by: Jay Wheeler & DJ Nelson feat. Myke Towers
“Dime Cómo Quieres”
Written by: Christian Nodal
Published by: Editora Jago, Multisongs
Recorded by: Christian Nodal & Angela Aguilar
“Volví”
Written by: Ivan “Mate Traxx” Chevere
Recorded by: Aventura & Bad Bunny
“A La Antigüita”
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Calibre 50
“Pareja del Año”
Written by: Orlando Cepeda
Published by: Melodías De Oro, Sony Sounds
Recorded by: Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
“Mi Primer Derrota”
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: EMC Lyrics
Recorded by: La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho
“Poblado (Remix)”
Written by: Shander, Natan, Nicky Jam, Juan Diego Medina
Published by: High Beats Records, Sony Sounds, La Industria Music Publishing
Recorded by: J Balvin x Karol G x Nicky Jam feat. Crissin x Totoy El Frio x Natan & Shander
“Soy Buen Amigo”
Written by: Eduardo Gurrola
Published by: Music of Afinarte
Recorded by: El Fantasma
“Fan de Tus Fotos”
Written by: Julián Turizo, Nicky Jam, Saga WhiteBlack, Juan Diego Medina
Published by: Sony Sounds, Jutuza Publishing, SWB Music LLC, La Industria Music Publishing
Recorded by: Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
“2 Veces”
Written by: Christian Nodal
Published by: Editora Jago
Recorded by: Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho & Christian Nodal
“Polvo”
Written by: Nicky Jam, Juan Diego Medina
Published by: Sony Sounds, La Industria Music Publishing
Recorded by: Nicky Jam & Myke Towers
“Tus Desprecios”
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: EMC Lyrics
Recorded by: Pepe Aguilar & El Fantasma
“#Problema”
Written by: Ramsés Herrera
Published by: Songs of HBTF
Recorded by: Daddy Yankee
“Ya Te La Sabes”
Written by: Salvador Aponte
Published by: Kalja Publishing
Recorded by: Julión Alvarez y Su Norteño Banda
“Sejodioto”
Written by: Lenny Tavarez
Published by: EMI Foray Music
Recorded by: Karol G
“Cuando Andes Buena y Sana”
Written by: Martín Adrián Morales
Published by: Música Garmex Internacional
Recorded by: Los Huracanes del Norte
“Mala Costumbre”
Written by: Manuel Turizo, Julián Turizo, Juan Diego Medina
Published by: Jutuza Publishing, MTZ Publishing, La Industria Music Publishing, Sony Sounds
Recorded by: Manuel Turizo & Wisin & Yandel
“Calzones Finos”
Written by: Salvador Aponte
Published by: Trébol Musical Corp.
Recorded by: Los Nuevos Federales
“+Linda (Remix)”
Written by: Ramsés Herrera
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, Sony Sounds
Recorded by: Dalex, Arcangel, Manuel Turizo, De La Ghetto & Beele
“Saludos A Mi Ex”
Written by: César Valdivia, Edwin Luna, Salvador Aponte
Published by: Trébol Musical Corp, La Trakalosa de Monterrey Inc.
Recorded by: Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
“Perfecta”
Written by: Jesús Navarro, Gilberto “Bibi” Marín
Published by: Multisongs
Recorded by: Reik & Maluma
“Me Rindo”
Written by: César Valdivia
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Banda Carnaval
“Apoco”
Written by: César Valdivia
Published by: Trébol Musical Corp, La Trakalosa de Monterrey Inc.
Recorded by: Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
“Te Volvería A Elegir”
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Calibre 50
“Vamos Bien”
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Calibre 50
“Sin Miedo al Éxito”
Written by: Juan Pablo Zazueta, Luciano Luna
Published by: Canciones Plata Publishing, Multisongs
Recorded by: Banda Los Sebastianes de Saúl Plata
“Duele”
Written by: Christian Nodal
Published by: Editora Jago, Multisongs
Recorded by: Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
“El Que Te Amó”
Written by: Luciano Luna, Gussy Lau
Published by: LAR Entertainment
Recorded by: Luis Angel “El Flaco”