2022 Latin Grammys: Complete List of Performers, Presenters, How to Watch & More

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is taking place Thursday (Nov. 17) live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The telecast will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, and it will also be available on HBO MAX.

Colombian powerhouse performer Karol G and king of bachata Romeo Santos have been added to the roster of performers of the 23rd annual ceremony. Additional artists performing for the first time are Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina García, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio de Miguel Jorgequera, who will join Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam on stage.

The three-time Latin Grammy-nominated Karol G is up for record of the year and song of the year for “Provenza,” as well as for best urban song with “MAMIII.” Romeo Santos is nominated for best long-form music video for his documentary Romeo Santos: King of Bachata; as the frontman of Aventura, he garnered a nod for best urban fusion/performance.

On Sept. 20, the Latin Recording Academy announced this year’s nominees, with Bad Bunny leading the way with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven. Last year’s big winner, Camilo, garnered six nominations this year.

Performers

The following artists are among those who are confirmed to take center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Award Show:

Ángela Aguilar

Aymée Nuviola

Banda Los Recoditos

Camilo

Carin León

Carlos Vives

Chiquis

Christian Nodal

Christina Aguilera

Elvis Costello

Gente de Zona

Goyo

Jesse & Joy

John Legend

Jorge Drexler

Julio Reyes Copello

Karol G

Los Bukis

Marc Anthony

Marco Antonio Solís

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

Nicky Jam

Nicole Zignago

Nicolle Horbath

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosalía

Sebastian Yatra

Sergio de Miguel Jorgequera

Silvana Estrada

Sin Bandera

Valentina García

Xavier Cintrón

Presenters

Adrián Uribe

Alison Solís

Becky G

Cami

Eden Muñoz

Farina

Fito Páez

Fonseca

Georgina Rodríguez

Kany García

KURT

Ludmilla

Luis Figueroa

Luisa Sonza

Macarena Achaga

María Becerra

Marla Solís

Miguel Ángel Muñoz

Tainy

Victor Manuelle

Yalitza Aparicio

Hosts

Anitta

Luis Fonsi

Laura Pausini

Thalía

Person of the Year

Marco Antonio Solís

Prior to the Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy will honor Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís as Person of the Year. The gala in his honor will take place the day before, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music,” Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement.

How to Watch

The telecast will air on Univision Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air on cable channel TNT and on Televisa Channel 5. The ceremony will also be available on HBO MAX in Spanish only.