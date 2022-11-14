×
2022 Latin Grammys: Complete List of Performers, Presenters, How to Watch & More

Karol G and Romeo Santos have been added to the lineup; Becky G, María Becerra and more join as presenters.

Karol G
Karol G poses with her award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 15, 2018. BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via GI
Español

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is taking place Thursday (Nov. 17) live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The telecast will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, and it will also be available on HBO MAX.

Karol G

Marco Antonio Solís

Rauw Alejandro

Colombian powerhouse performer Karol G and king of bachata Romeo Santos have been added to the roster of performers of the 23rd annual ceremony. Additional artists performing for the first time are Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipients Xavier Cintrón, Valentina García, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio de Miguel Jorgequera, who will join Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam on stage.  

The three-time Latin Grammy-nominated Karol G is up for record of the year and song of the year for “Provenza,” as well as for best urban song with “MAMIII.” Romeo Santos is nominated for best long-form music video for his documentary Romeo Santos: King of Bachata; as the frontman of Aventura, he garnered a nod for best urban fusion/performance. 

On Sept. 20, the Latin Recording Academy announced this year’s nominees, with Bad Bunny leading the way with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven. Last year’s big winner, Camilo, garnered six nominations this year. 

Performers 

The following artists are among those who are confirmed to take center stage at the 2022 Latin Grammy Award Show: 

  • Ángela Aguilar
  • Aymée Nuviola
  • Banda Los Recoditos
  • Camilo
  • Carin León
  • Carlos Vives
  • Chiquis
  • Christian Nodal 
  • Christina Aguilera
  • Elvis Costello
  • Gente de Zona
  • Goyo
  • Jesse & Joy 
  • John Legend
  • Jorge Drexler
  • Julio Reyes Copello
  • Karol G
  • Los Bukis 
  • Marc Anthony
  • Marco Antonio Solís
  • Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
  • Nicky Jam
  • Nicole Zignago
  • Nicolle Horbath
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Romeo Santos
  • Rosalía
  • Sebastian Yatra
  • Sergio de Miguel Jorgequera
  • Silvana Estrada 
  • Sin Bandera
  • Valentina García
  • Xavier Cintrón

Presenters

  • Adrián Uribe
  • Alison Solís
  • Becky G
  • Cami
  • Eden Muñoz
  • Farina
  • Fito Páez
  • Fonseca
  • Georgina Rodríguez
  • Kany García
  • KURT
  • Ludmilla
  • Luis Figueroa
  • Luisa Sonza
  • Macarena Achaga
  • María Becerra
  • Marla Solís
  • Miguel Ángel Muñoz
  • Tainy
  • Victor Manuelle
  • Yalitza Aparicio

Hosts

  • Anitta 
  • Luis Fonsi
  • Laura Pausini
  • Thalía 

Person of the Year 

  • Marco Antonio Solís

Prior to the Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy will honor Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís as Person of the Year. The gala in his honor will take place the day before, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “Marco Antonio Solís is a living legend and one of the most emblematic figures in Latin music,” Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement.

How to Watch

The telecast will air on Univision Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air on cable channel TNT and on Televisa Channel 5. The ceremony will also be available on HBO MAX in Spanish only. 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

