Farina, Marco Antonio Solis & More React to Their 2022 Latin Grammys Nominations

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys on Tuesday (Sept. 20), where Bad Bunny leads the pack with 10 nods, including album of the year for his 11-week Billboard 200-topping Un Verano Sin Ti.

Bunny is followed by Mexican hitmaker Edgar Barrera with nine nominations; Rauw Alejandro with eight nominations; Christina Aguilera and Rosalía with seven nods each; and last year’s top winner, Camilo, with six nominations.

Other nominees this year include Colombian rapper Farina, who is up for best rap/hip-hop song with “Freestyle 15.” “I’m very excited! Thank you Latin Grammys. Waking up with this news, wow!” she wrote on social media. Cuban singer-songwriter Leoni Torres also shared the excitement on Instagram, expressing in a video that he’s grateful to be nominated for a second consecutive year. Newcomer Sofia Campos, up for best new artist, also reacted in a video, expressing how she’s been very happy since the day she began writing music.

The 23rd annual Latin Grammys are set to take place Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Below, see how artists have reacted to their nominations:

Farina, best rap/hip-hop song

“‘Freestyle15’ nominated for best rap/hip-hop song at the Latin Grammys. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!”

Marco Antonio Solis, best ranchero/mariachi album

“Thanks to Latin Grammys for nominating my album Qué Ganas De Verte in the best ranchera/mariachi music album category. Above all, a thank you to all my dear fans who have given such a loving and affectionate reception to this material.”

Elena Rose, best urban song

“Thank you, God. Thank you, Latin Grammys. I love my nominated and non-nominated brothers with life. I am happy because I have them and making music with you is the most beautiful thing that God has given me. Thank you for believing in me.

Tiare, best new artist

“Thank you for believing in me, thank you for believing in that first song, for listening to each letter, and for joining me on this beautiful path. None of this would be possible without all of you. This is a clear example that dreams do come true, so many years watching the Latin Grammys on TV with my family, so many Pinterest boards with possible dresses, so many conversations with my mom saying ‘one day we’ll be there my love’ and so much effort through my AMAZING team. Thanks to my parents for believing in my crazy dreams, for giving me unconditional love, and for putting up with me when I’m unbearable.”

Leoni Torres, best traditional tropical album

“What news my people!!! They just told me that we are nominated for the Latin Grammy with ‘Canten,’ my tribute to Polo Montañez. Thanks to everyone who was part of that dream. Thanks, Polo for your beautiful songs, and to you the public for recognizing what we do. ¡Arriba Cuba!”

Wiplash, best rock album

“We can’t believe it! We are nominated for the @latingrammys for ‘Best Rock Album’!!!!!!!! Thank you very much to all the Wiplashers for believing in us and joining us in this.”

Akapellah, best urban music album & best rap/hip-hop song

“And we’re going to the Latin Grammys again. Once again, we’re nominated not once but twice!!! Best Urban Music Album and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song. We continue to achieve our dreams.”

Banda El Recodo, best banda album

“Today we woke up with this news. We are nominated for the Latin Grammy in the Best Banda Music Album category for our album ‘Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita.’ It makes us happy to see that our work, which we do with so much passion, gives us these results! Let’s enjoy that this life is very beautiful!”

Destiny Navaira, best Tejano album

“A dream come true. Congratulations to all my team and everyone who helped me in this great project that is already nominated for a LATIN GRAMMY! Thanks to my family for all the love and support and to my God for all his favors. Long live Los Navaira!”

Felipe Peláez, best cumbia/vallenato album

“We are happy! We are grateful to God, to our audience, to the Academy, for this new nomination in the Cumbia/Vallenato category. It is the recognition of the work and dedication of a handful of great artists who contributed their talent to our album ‘El De Siempre.’ Congratulations!”

Sofia Campos, best new artist

“What beautiful news!”

Clarissa, best new artist

“We are in the Best New Artist category at the Latin Grammys!!! Thank you so much to everyone who has accompanied me on this beautiful journey that’s just beginning.”