The 2022 Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions Kick Off With Regional Mexican Lineup

The Latin Recording Academy has unveiled the 2022 Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions set to kick off later this month with a star-studded Regional Mexican lineup.

This year’s series, presented in partnership with Meta, will showcase two digital concerts filmed in Mexico City and São Paulo, where the artists will perform renditions of their personal favorite songs with surprising collaborations and storytelling, at remarkable settings.

The first concert, recorded at the Centro Cultural Roberto Cantoral in Mexico City, features performances by former Latin Grammy nominees El Fantasma and Lupita Infante, as well as Latin Grammy winners Los Dos Carnales. A digital concert from São Paulo will later premiere with more artists to be announced.

“Through our Latin GRAMMY Acoustic Sessions, we aim to foster inclusive spaces where music creators can feature their craft, inspiring cultural appreciation, promotion, and preservation of their respective genres,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy in a press statement. “With so much new energy in the Mexican Regional genre, I’m thrilled that we are able to start the series with some of the new generations of talented artists.”

El Fantasma added: “It is an honor for me to get the chance to perform in this first-ever acoustic session focused on Regional Mexican music and to bring my culture and my country’s musical traditions to a global audience. The Latin Academy represents so much—respect, excellence, and the preservation and continued advancement of Latin music—and this is an experience that I will never forget.”

Fans can watch the full acoustic performances of Fantasma, Carnales and Lupita at 9 a.m. ET on July 22 via The Latin Recording Academy Facebook page, where it will be available for 48 hours. The performance videos will also be available on the artists’ Facebook pages for 90 days.

The Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions began six years ago to promote the new generation of up-and-coming talent focusing on diversity and equity within each genre. In 2020, they added a digital franchise, providing access to Latin musical excellence globally.