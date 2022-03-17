Nicki Nicole, Jhay Cortez, Gerardo Ortiz & More to Perform at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards

The Latin American Music Awards unveiled today (March 17) the first round of performers for its 2022 edition, set to take place April 21 in Las Vegas.

The Black Eyed Peas, Boza, Calibre 50, Chiquis, Esteman, Gerardo Ortiz and Gloria Trevi will perform during the seventh annual Latin AMAs, which will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show.

Other acts confirmed to grace the stage include Jesse & Joy, Jhay Cortez, Lit Killah, Los Ángeles Azules, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole, Sofia Reyes, Ozuna and Tiago PZK.

The awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

According to a press release, the forthcoming three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, including favorite video and favorite social artist, selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the quality, content, creativity and fan engagement.

As it was previously announced, Mexican songstress Lupita D’Alessio will be honored with the Legend Award and Regional Mexican chart-topping artist Christian Nodal will receive the Extraordinary Evolution Award. Nodal is also a five-time nominee at this year’s Latin AMAs.

The 10-time-nominated Bad Bunny leads the list of nominees. The Puerto Rican hitmaker is followed by Jhay Cortez with eight nominations, and Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro with seven nods each. Up for the coveted artist of the year award are Bunny, Camilo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, J Balvin, Cortez, Karol, Myke Towers, Ozuna and Alejandro. See the complete list of nominees here.

This year’s nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay and social activity tracked by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound for data covering the periods of Feb. 6, 2021, through Jan. 29, 2022. All Latin AMA categories are determined by fan voting.

To vote for your favorite artists, visit LatinAMAs.com.