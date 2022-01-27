2022 Latin American Music Awards Announce Date, Location & More Details

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

The three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” as traditionally voted by music fans in the American Music Awards. Nominees for the this year’s Latin AMAs are set to be announced March 3.

“In the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in popularity for Latin music that has pushed it mainstream, so we are thrilled to take the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and give our worldwide audience a first-rate production to showcase their favorite artists,” said Ronald Day, president, entertainment and content for Telemundo.

The sixth edition of the Latin AMAs was held in Florida after taking a year off in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic. And, as opposed to last year, this time around there will be an in-person audience following all necessary health and safety protocols, according to the press release.

Last year’s Latin AMAs featured 20 live performances by artists such as Ana Bárbara, Carrie Underwood, Maluma, Prince Royce and Ricky Martin, among others, reaching a cumulative audience of 3.3 million total viewers, according to Telemundo.

Top winners included Bad Bunny, Karol G, Nicky Minaj, Christian Nodal and Shakira. El Conejo Malo took home five awards including artist of the year, album of the year for YHLQMDLG and favorite male artist. He was followed by Karol and Nicki Minaj, who took three awards each, including song of the year thanks to global hit “Tusa.”

The 2022 Latin AMAs will also broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional. For more information, visit LatinAMAs.com.